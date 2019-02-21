Try 1 month for 99¢
Waterloo library hosts book sale

WATERLOO — Friends of the Library will host a book sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in the basement of the Waterloo Public Library, 415 Commercial St.

Shoppers will have access to fiction and non-fiction books, audiobooks, DVDs and records.

Attendees can purchase bags for $4 each and fill them with material. Friends members will have access to a special section of the basement to purchase the best merchandise at Friends Used Book Shop pricing (memberships are available at the door).

Sale proceeds benefit special events and programming at the library.

Art exhibition set in Waterloo

WATERLOO — A new “Science of Surprise” exhibit by Christa Reuel is on view in the Waterloo Center for the Arts’ Forsberg Riverside Galleries through May 6.

An artist reception and gallery talk with refreshments and live music is planned for 6 p.m. March 1.

Sponsored by Friends of the Art Center, the reception is free and open to the public.

Button Club meeting set

WATERLOO — The Black Hawk Button Club will meet at 1 p.m. Wednesday at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 207 W. Louise St. (two blocks behind Allen Hospital).

The program will be “Stories Behind the Buttons,” including a Powerpoint presentation with images of fantastic creatures in mythic-themed buttons.

Anyone interested in the art and history of buttons is welcome. People also can stop by and view the club’s display of buttons at the Cedar Falls Public Library during March.

