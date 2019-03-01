Try 3 months for $3
Local News Forecast logo

AMVETS plan

steak dinner

EVANSDALE -- The Evansdale AMVETS will serve a steak dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday.

Karaoke with Front Street Entertainment will follow from 7 to 11 p.m.

Wellness fair

set March 15

WATERLOO -- Friendship Village will have a Health & Wellness Fair from 2 to 4 p.m. March 15 at 3720 Village Place, Door C.

There will be local vendors, giveaways and health tips.

Call 486-1680 with any questions.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments