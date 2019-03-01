AMVETS plan
steak dinner
EVANSDALE -- The Evansdale AMVETS will serve a steak dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday.
Karaoke with Front Street Entertainment will follow from 7 to 11 p.m.
Wellness fair
set March 15
WATERLOO -- Friendship Village will have a Health & Wellness Fair from 2 to 4 p.m. March 15 at 3720 Village Place, Door C.
There will be local vendors, giveaways and health tips.
Call 486-1680 with any questions.
