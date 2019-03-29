Blood drive set in Waterloo
WATERLOO — KBBG-FM and Hope City Church, 118 High St., will sponsor a community blood drive for the American Red Cross.
This is in response to the blood and platelet donation shortage resulting from the winter snowstorms and severe weather in many parts of the country. Individuals of all blood types, especially type O, are needed.
In order to confirm a date, the American Red Cross has asked if there is an interest in the community for a blood drive. To become a donor, contact Edie Porter, 235-1515 or eporter@kbbg.org; or Megan Johnson, 252-4127 or mjohnson@myhopecity.net.
Annual Day set in Waterloo
WATERLOO — The Women of Corinthian Baptist Church will present the Annual Day on Sunday.
Theme is “Women of God ... Get a CLUE.”
The morning worship service begins at 11:15 a.m., with the Rev. Belinda Creighton-Smith and congregation of Faith Temple Church. The finale will be at 4 p.m. with Teresa Whitfield and congregation of Corinthian Baptist Church of Des Moines.
For more information, call the church at 235-0411.
Lenten Speaker Series dates set
CEDAR FALLS — Orchard Hill Church, 3900 Orchard Hill Drive, will host its Lenten Lunch Speaker Series through April 10.
Each Wednesday during Lent, a meal with soup, bread and dessert will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:10 p.m., followed by music and a speaker from 12:15 to 12:45 p.m. A donation of $4 is suggested.
Speakers will include:
- April 3: Jeff McCourt of Cedar Heights Baptist Church.
- April 10: Pat Oehler of Orchard Hill.
For more information, contact Jean at jgedlinske@orchardhillchurch.org.
Sunday Bible meeting set
CEDAR FALLS — A Bible meeting is scheduled for 3 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Cedar Falls Band Hall, 211 Washington St.
They will use the Bible for text with the teachings of Jesus and the New Testament Church.
For inquiries, contact P. Johnson at (720) 280-9730.
Group to give away clothing
WATERLOO — The Church Row Neighborhood Coalition will sponsor a Spring Clothing Giveaway from 9 to 10:30 a.m. April 6 at First Baptist Church, 434 Baltimore.
Used bedding, pillows, blankets, towels, and spring and summer adult and children’s clothing, all in good condition, will be available.
Moose Lodge plans events
WASHBURN — The Moose Lodge, at 6636 La Porte Road, will host an all-you-can-eat fish and salad bar from 5 to 7 p.m. today.
There will be a breakfast buffet from 9 a.m. to noon Sunday.
Gem, fossil show slated for April 7
WATERLOO — The Black Hawk Gem and Mineral Society will host the 2019 Gem, Mineral and Fossil Show from noon to 5 p.m. April 7 at the Waterloo Center for the Arts, 225 Commercial St.
The theme is “Iowa Rockhounds — Something for Everyone!” Featured guest Doug Ganfield will present “The Magic, Color and Brilliance of Rocks under Ultraviolet Light”
Iowa fossil hunter James Preslicka will present “Hunting Mississippian Fossils in Oskaloosa.”
Acitivities include flint knapping and faceting demonstrations, exhibits with vendors and jewelry. Children’s activities include a sandbox fossil and bone dig, fossil making and fishing for bags of rocks.
A silent auction also is planned. Admission is free.
Heartland Acres hosts kids’ event
INDEPENDENCE — Heartland Acres will host a “Spring in the Heartland” open house from 10 a.m. to noon April 6.
There will be new displays, baby animals and activities for kids, including milking a cow, shelling corn and a planting project.
Children will be treated to listening to Dan Wardell from Iowa Public Television read some of their favorite books at a 10:30 a.m. story time.
All children must be accompanied by an adult.
Admission is free and is sponsored by supporters of Heartland Acres.
Easter Bunny event scheduled
WATERLOO — Kids and families are welcome to join the Easter Bunny for a Bunny Brunch and special craft activities, including an egg hunt in the museum, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. April 13 at the Waterloo Center for the Arts.
Cost is $8 for WCA members and $10 for non-members and includes same-day admission to the Phelps Youth Pavilion.
To register by April 9, call 291-4490 or stop by the center.
