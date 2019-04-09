History group
sets breakfast
INDEPENDENCE -- The Littleton and Chatham Historical Society will host an egg, pancake and sausage breakfast and raffle from 8 to 11 a.m. Sunday at the society, 601 State St., Independence, across from the Littleton Lounge.
The meal with fruit, baked items and beverages is a free-will donation to benefit the Littleton and Chatham Historical Society museum. For more information or to purchase raffle tickets call (319) 415-1175 or email tonybengston@yahoo.com.
Moose Lodge
plans events
WASHBURN — The Moose Lodge, at 6636 La Porte Road, has several events planned this week.
Cheeseburger baskets are set for 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, with a fish and salad bar from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Friday.
The Boy Scouts will serve a pancake breakfast from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday. Breakfast will be served from 9 a.m. to noon Sunday.
Legion to host
fish fry Friday
GILBERTVILLE — The Gilbertville American Legion will serve a fish fry from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Cost is $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 6 to 9 and free for children ages 5 and younger.
Wartburg sets
organ recital
WAVERLY -- Five Wartburg College students will be featured at the final Bach’s Lunch organ recital series of the season Friday.
The free concert will begin at 12:30 p.m. in Wartburg Chapel. It will be preceded by a noon lunch and conversation with the students in the Chapel Commons.
Senior Daniel Volkmann will play “Praeludium in C Major” by Dieterich Buxtehude and “Duet for Organ,” which he will perform with Karen Black, Wartburg’s Rudi Inselmann Endowed professor of organ.
Senior Mitchell Stover will play John Alcock’s “Voluntary X in D Major.” Senior Sadie Eitemiller will play “Priére” by Jean Langlais and then be joined by Black on “Fiesta” by Charles Callahan.
The program will end with a duet by senior Cambria Jacobs and sophomore Hugh Brown.
Bach’s Lunch attendees are invited to bring a lunch or order one from Wartburg’s Den-Rittersaal by Wednesday by contacting Marcia Haugen, music department office coordinator, at marcia.haugen@wartburg.edu or 352-8300.
Wartburg shows
5 student works
WAVERLY -- Wartburg College’s Senior Exhibition 2019 will showcase works from five students, beginning Thursday.
There will be an opening reception from 7 to 9 p.m. in conjunction with the college’s annual Research, Internship & Creative Endeavor Day.
Featured artists include Sam Engelken, Manchester; Hannah Fox, Waverly; Haley Harms, Albert Lea, Minn.; Emily McCalla, Waverly; and Anthony Quesada Sanchez, Alajuela, Costa Rica.
The exhibit, open daily from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. through May 26, is free and open to the public.
Music teachers meet Friday
CEDAR FALLS -- The Northeast Area Music Teachers Association will meet at 9:30 a.m. Friday at the Hearst Center for the Arts on Seerley Boulevard.
The University of Northern Iowa's Vakhtang Kodanashvili , will facilitate a master class with intermediate to advanced level students at approximately 10:15 in Mae Latta Hall.
The public is welcome to attend. For more information, contact President Jean Hilbert at jhilbert93@mchsi.com.
Benefit game
Friday at East
WATERLOO — There will be a benefit basketball game at 6 p.m. Friday at East High School, 214 High St., featuring Team iJag versus East High staff.
The game will feature East alumni standouts Matt Gilbert, DeMarcus Wynter and Jerry Bennett Jr., with a halftime performance by the East Dance Team.
The iJag program — Iowa jobs for American graduates — aims to prepare students for work and college.
Cost is $3 for students and $4 for adults.
Hy-Vee hosts
annual egg hunt
WATERLOO -- The Logan Avenue Hy-Vee will host its annual Egg Hunt at 11 a.m. Saturday.
The hunts will encompass three different age a groups and will be on the north grounds.
Hy-Vee is at 2181 Logan Ave.
Country music
jam on Sunday
CEDAR FALLS -- The Country Good Timers will host a country music jam session from 1 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday with classic country music to dance to and enjoy. It's at the Cedar Falls Community Center in the 500 block of Main Street.
Everyone is welcome.
Gary Kelley
exhibit opens
CEDAR FALLS -- The Hearst Center is announcing an exhibition of new work by artist Gary Kelley.
Kelley’s original artwork will be on view to the public from Saturday through May 21.
A public reception with the artist will begin at 9 p.m. Saturday at the Gallagher Bluedorn. All are welcome to attend the reception. This event is free and open to the public.
The exhibition, "To the New World: Antonin Dvorak New York City and Spillville, Iowa," features 15 new artworks created in pastel.
Projections of the illustrations on display, which tell the story of Dvorak’s journey from Prague to New York City to Iowa, will be featured in conjunction with the concert experience of Dvorak’s "To the New World," performed by the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony on Saturday at the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center.
