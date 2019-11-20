McDonough sets CF holiday show
CEDAR FALLS — Jim McDonough and his orchestra and singers will perform a new holiday show at 2:30 p.m. Dec. 14 at the Gallagher-Bluedorn Performing Arts Center on the University of Northern Iowa campus.
The new production benefits Camp Courageous of Iowa. It will features acclaimed McDonough at a concert grand piano, his professional 14-piece orchestra, a cast of singers and dancers and elaborate sets and costumes.
All seating is reserved. Tickets are $29-$48, available now at (877) 549-7469 or at GBPAC.com.
JA, UNI hold workshops
WATERLOO — In celebration of National Entrepreneurship Month this month, Junior Achievement of Eastern Iowa and the University of Northern Iowa’s John Papajohn Entrepreneurial Center have partnered to pilot a week-long entrepreneurship workshop, JA Emerging Entrepreneurs, through Friday.
Students in third- through fifth-grade at Highland Elementary School in Waterloo will participate. UNI’s John Papajohn Entrepreneurial Center students will be partnered with a classroom. They will focus on the following topics: What is an entrepreneur and why are they important to our communities? Creating a business; build a business and run a business.
The workshop concludes Friday with students pitching a business idea to a panel of three local entrepreneurs. Students will also have the opportunity to hear from the business owners about the obstacles they had to overcome to achieve success.
Junior Achievement is still in need of three local entrepreneurs for the event Friday from 1:45 to 3:45 p.m. Interested individuals should contact Carrie Pontzius, vice president of programs, at cpontzius@jaeasterniowa.org or at 274-0760.
WHC employees to be honored
WAVERLY — Waverly Health Center is accepting nominations for The Spirit of Volunteerism Award.
This award recognizes employees for outstanding volunteerism in the community outside of work time.
Self-nomination or nominations by a co-worker or community member are all welcome. Deadline for nominations is Dec. 31.
Go to WaverlyHealthCenter.org for more information.
Blood drive planned in CF
CEDAR FALLS — First United Methodist Church, 718 Clay St., will host a blood drive from 12:30 to 6 p.m. Nov. 25.
For an appointment, go to lifeservebloodcenter.org or call (800) 287-4903.
