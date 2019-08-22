Butler to speak to CF Lions Club
CEDAR FALLS — The Cedar Falls Lions Club will meet at noon Monday at the Windridge Building on the Western Home south campus in Cedar Falls.
VFW Representative Mike Butler will talk about a Gold Star monument for the Cedar Falls Veterans Park on Waterloo Road and 14th Street.
Guests are always welcome. Contact Roy Justis at 321-2048 for details.
Senior center hosts live music
INDEPENDENCE — The Independence Senior Center will host live country music from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. every Friday at 400 Fifth Ave. N.E.
There will be a potluck at 7:30 p.m. for $4 per person.
All ages are welcome. There is no dance Aug. 30 for the holiday weekend.
Painting event set at market
WATERLOO — The Urban Farmers Market is set for 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Riverloop Expo Plaza downtown.
“Mimosas and Masterpieces” will be presented by Waterloo Center for the Arts. Participants will create their own 8-by-10 masterpiece on canvas. All of the materials are provided, including mimosas. Cost is $15 per person. To register and find out more details call the center at 291-4490.
Vendors accept a variety of payments, including WIC/Senior vouchers, cash, debit, credit, EBT, and Double Up Food Bucks.
Waverly AMVETS hosts steak fry
WAVERLY — AMVETS Post 79 will have a steak fry on Saturday at the Waverly Area Veterans Post, 1300 Fourth St. N.W., with serving from 5:30 to 7 p.m.
Call 483-9287 with meat order before 3 p.m. Saturday. Choices include sirloin, ribeye, fillet or Iowa chop, as well as chicken and potato or salad
The public is welcome.
Hospital plans blood drives
WATERLOO — MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center will host an American Red Cross blood drive from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday in classrooms 1 and 2.
Another blood drive is planned for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 30 at in the west dining room at MercyOne Cedar Falls Medical Center.
Blue Zones cooking class set
CEDAR FALLS — An “ Everything Pesto” Blue Zones cooking class with Luann Alemao will take place from 5:45 to 8 p.m. Aug. 29 at the UnityPoint Health – Teaching Kitchen, 5100 Prairie Parkway.
Richard Congdon will speak about the UnityPoint garden and the Cedar Falls Lions partnership. Whistling Thistle Farmstead of Shell Rock will have herbs and vegetables for sale.
Register by Wednesday; go to www.laanda.com for more information.
Retirees dinner set at restaurant
CEDAR FALLS — The monthly dinner for the Waterloo Industries retirees and former employees will be Monday at the Family Restaurant in North Cedar Falls, starting at 5:30 p.m.
All are welcome.
Salsa samples set at market
WATERLOO — The Kimball Ridge Family Market is sponsoring homemade corn salsa sampling from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday in the Kimball Ridge Place parking lot, corner of Kimball and Ridgeway.
Corn salsa and chips will be available with the recipe and the ingredients needed to make it, including sweet corn, tomatoes, onions and peppers. Other late summer produce in abundance will be cantaloupe, watermelon, apples, broccoli, cabbage, zucchini, summer squash, eggplant and green beans along with fresh bakery and eggs.
Iowa Farmers’ Nutrition and Senior Program coupons are accepted, as well as credit, debit and EBT cards.
