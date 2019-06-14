Cook-out slated at Veterans Park
WAVERLY — A “Veterans in the Park” cook-out will be Wednesday at Veterans Park.
It starts at 5:30 p.m.
All veterans and veteran families are welcome.
Waverly VFW to host meal
WAVERLY — The Waverly VFW Post 2208 will host an all-you-care-to eat spaghetti meal on Thursday at the Waverly Area Veterans Post, 1300 Fourth St. N.W.
Hours are 5:30 to 7 p.m., and the cost is $8.
The meal is open to the public.
