{{featured_button_text}}
Local News Forecast logo

Cook-out slated at Veterans Park

WAVERLY — A “Veterans in the Park” cook-out will be Wednesday at Veterans Park.

It starts at 5:30 p.m.

All veterans and veteran families are welcome.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Waverly VFW to host meal

WAVERLY — The Waverly VFW Post 2208 will host an all-you-care-to eat spaghetti meal on Thursday at the Waverly Area Veterans Post, 1300 Fourth St. N.W.

Hours are 5:30 to 7 p.m., and the cost is $8.

The meal is open to the public.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments