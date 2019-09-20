Gospel concert slated Tuesday
NEW HARTFORD — The series of free gospel concerts will resume at the Community Center, 303 Broadway St., on Tuesday.
The concert begins at 7 p.m. and is open to the public. Performing this month is the group Restored, with members Ray and Nancy Hemmer, their daughter Naomi Probert, and Jeremy Dempster.
As a special guest, also performing will be Bob Hauply of Waterloo.
Free refreshments will be served after the concert. All are welcome.
Call Ray Hemmer at 277-4848 with questions.
Night of Praise at Mt. Carmel
WATERLOO — The Mount Carmel Praise Team will host the annual “Night of Praise” at 6 p.m. Saturday at the church, 805 Adams St.
Several churches from across the city will participate in the program. The event is free, and a freewill offering will be taken. Everyone is welcome.
For more information, call the church at 233-9482. The Rev. Dr. Frantz T. Whitfield is pastor.
Button club set at St. Paul’s
WATERLOO — The Black Hawk Button Club will meet at 1 p.m. Wednesday at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 207 W. Louise St. (two blocks behind Allen Hospital).
The program will be on “Related Pairs and Sets of Buttons” and will include hands-on time to help members identify buttons that are parts of a set. Anyone interested in learning more about buttons is welcome to attend.
The club continues its displays at the Waterloo Public Library through September and at the Cedar Falls Library in October.
For more information, call Anna at 415-7550.
PDCM will host Medicare talk
CEDAR VALLEY — PDCM Insurance will host an informational Medicare seminar from 4 to 5 p.m. Tuesday in the Smarter Center inside the PDCM office at 3022 Airport Blvd.
It’s designed to help those who are turning 65 understand Medicare.
Attendance is free and open to the first 40 participants. RSVPs are requested, but not required. Contact Nathan Link at 234-8888 or nlink@pdcm.com.
Laughter Yoga classes to begin
CEDAR FALLS — Free sessions of Laughter Yoga will be from 4:30 to 5 p.m. every Monday through Nov. 18 in the large meeting room or conference room on the second floor of the Cedar Falls Public Library.
Participants can join in brief laughter exercises and yoga breathing for relaxation. No equipment or special clothing is needed.
Everyone is welcome to attend any or all sessions.
Car seat checks set in Waverly
WAVERLY — Expectant families and families with children 1 month to 12 years old are welcome at a free car seat check-up event from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Oct. 3 at Jerry Roling Motors.
Trained staff will be ready to assist families in making sure their children are riding safely.
Waverly Health Center staff will check seats for proper installation, provide education to parents and caregivers, and replace expired, recalled or damaged car seats.
Agency on Aging leads conference
CEDAR FALLS — Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging will host a Caregiver Conference with information for caregivers.
The free event will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 4 at Nazareth Lutheran Church, 7401 University Ave.
There will be tips on downsizing, legal documents caregivers need, a tai chi and making meals easy demonstration, information from local vendors, and a special luncheon honoring local centenarians.
For more information or to register, call Anne Marie Kofta at 287-1166 or email akofta@nei3a.org.
YWCA to host pressure checks
WATERLOO — The YWCA Black Hawk County will partner with UnityPoint-Allen Hospital for blood testing and blood pressure checks from 7 to 8:30 a.m. Oct. 1 at 425 Lafayette St.
The blood test provides 23 individual assessments, including blood sugar, triglycerides, heart and liver enzymes and cholesterol.
Results and an interpretation will be mailed to participants a week after the test. The cost to receive this blood test and blood pressure screening is $20, open to the public. Fasting is required after 6 p.m. the evening before testing.
For more information, call 234-7589 or email syd@ywcabhc.org.
