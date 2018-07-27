New Life church
hosts fundraiser
CEDAR FALLS -- There will be a fundraiser for New Life Fellowship Church from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Cedar Falls Pizza Ranch on University Avenue.
Members of the church will be there, clearing tables and greeting people. Seven percent of net proceeds during the event will go to the church.
New Life is at 204 McCoy Road in Elk Run Heights.
Youth center
hosts give-away
WATERLOO — The Shady Lane Youth Center will host a “Jesus give-away” rummage sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the center, 1322 Shady Lane.
There will be clothing, books, toys, tools, crafts, school supplies, dishes, furniture and household items.
Everyone is welcome, and the event is free.
Church hosts
ice cream social
WAVERLY -- St. John Lutheran Church will host the annual hymn sing and ice cream social at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at 415 Fourth St. S.W.
The public is welcome to join in an evening of singing favorite gospel hymns, followed by an ice cream social and time of fellowship.
For more information, contact Jean Hilbert at jhilbert93@mchsi.com.
Bible school
set in Waterloo
WATERLOO -- St. Ansgar Lutheran Church, in conjunction with EWALU, Our Savior's Lutheran Church and Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, will have a "Shipwrecked" vacation Bible school from Monday through Aug. 3 at St. Ansgar, 1122 W. 11th St.
It is open to children entering first through sixth grades. Hours are 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 to noon on Friday.
Theme is “This Changes Everything,” with EWALU students handling the morning activities.
Registration is $10, but financial assistance is available. Call the Rev. Kristen Wipperman at St. Ansgar for details, 272-2733.
Blood drive
set in Ossian
OSSIAN -- The Taylor Numedahl Scholarship blood drive is set for 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. Monday at the Ossian Community Center, 123 Main St.
Make an appointment at lifeservebloodcenter.org or by calling (800) 287-4903.
Bible conference
set Wednesday
CEDAR FALLS — Riverview Women’s Ministry will host an afternoon session of the Cedar Falls Bible Conference with Lisa Beatty from 2 to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at the event center, 439 N. Division St.
An offering will be taken; tickets are not required. Light refreshments will be served.
For more information, call 268-0787 or go to riverviewministries.com.
Church hosts
Bible studies
WATERLOO — Bible study sessions are planned for 7 p.m. Wednesday nights at Seventh Day Adventist Church, 550 W. Airline Highway.
They will focus on the books of Daniel and Revelation. The meetings are free and open to the public.
Bible discussion
set at CF library
CEDAR FALLS — Bible discussion meetings are scheduled for Sundays in July from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the Cedar Falls Public Library, 524 Main St., (classroom upstairs).
For inquiries, call P. Johnson at (720) 280-9730 or G. Henderson, (763) 331-4410. All are welcome.
