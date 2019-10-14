Eilers to speak to Kiwanis Club
WATERLOO — The Waterloo Noon Kiwanis will meets at the Elks Lodge for a noon luncheon on Tuesday.
Steven Eilers, an urban specialist with Iowa State University Extension, will talk on “Master Gardeners always have something growing.”
Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers. Call Larry Cain at 231-9871 for more information.
Legion hosts weekly events
WATERLOO — American Legion Post 138 at 728 Commercial St. has several events planned.
Tenderloins, burgers and sub sandwiches will be served from noon to 7 p.m. today.
Bingo is planned at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday, with food served. A grill-out will start at noon Wednesday.
A pepper tournament will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, and there will be a potluck for the Hawkeye game. The public is welcome.
Lions to host fall book sale
You have free articles remaining.
WATERLOO — The Waterloo Lions Club will host the semi-annual book sale during regular mall hours from Thursday through Sunday at the Crossroads Center.
Lightly used hardback and paperback books will be available in many categories.
Proceeds help provide sight and hearing assistance to needy people in the Cedar Valley.
Blood drive set in Beaman
BEAMAN — A Beaman and Conrad communities blood drive will take place from 2:30 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at Beaman Memorial Hall, 215 Main St.
For an appointment, go to lifeservebloodcenter.org or call (800) 287-4903.
DJ, dance set at Eagles Club
CEDAR FALLS — There will be a free dance from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday at the Cedar Falls Eagles No. 4074, 2125 W. Lone Tree Rd.
Music will be by DJ Sidetrackt.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.