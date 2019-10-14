{{featured_button_text}}

Eilers to speak to Kiwanis Club

WATERLOO — The Waterloo Noon Kiwanis will meets at the Elks Lodge for a noon luncheon on Tuesday.

Steven Eilers, an urban specialist with Iowa State University Extension, will talk on “Master Gardeners always have something growing.”

Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers. Call Larry Cain at 231-9871 for more information.

Legion hosts weekly events

WATERLOO — American Legion Post 138 at 728 Commercial St. has several events planned.

Tenderloins, burgers and sub sandwiches will be served from noon to 7 p.m. today.

Bingo is planned at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday, with food served. A grill-out will start at noon Wednesday.

A pepper tournament will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, and there will be a potluck for the Hawkeye game. The public is welcome.

Lions to host fall book sale

WATERLOO — The Waterloo Lions Club will host the semi-annual book sale during regular mall hours from Thursday through Sunday at the Crossroads Center.

Lightly used hardback and paperback books will be available in many categories.

Proceeds help provide sight and hearing assistance to needy people in the Cedar Valley.

Blood drive set in Beaman

BEAMAN — A Beaman and Conrad communities blood drive will take place from 2:30 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at Beaman Memorial Hall, 215 Main St.

For an appointment, go to lifeservebloodcenter.org or call (800) 287-4903.

DJ, dance set at Eagles Club

CEDAR FALLS — There will be a free dance from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday at the Cedar Falls Eagles No. 4074, 2125 W. Lone Tree Rd.

Music will be by DJ Sidetrackt.

