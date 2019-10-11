Kelley to speak
to Lions Club
CEDAR FALLS -- The Cedar Falls Lions Club will meet at noon Tuesday at Windridge Building on the Western Home Communities south campus.
Cedar Falls author and illustrator Gary Kelley will discuss his latest project and creation, "Spirit Lake: Moon of the Snowblind."
Guests are always welcome. Contact Roy Justis for details at 321-2048.
Sons of Norway
to meet Oct. 22
CEDAR FALLS -- The Sons of Norway will meet at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 22 at the Cedar Falls Woman's Club.
Betsy Schwietzer of Marble Rock, a student at Wartburg College, will present the program. She is a four-year recipient of the Bernt Anker Sons of Norway Scholarship.
For reservations, call 483-5070 by Thursday.
DAR members
meet at church
CEDAR FALLS -- The Cedar Falls Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution will meet Oct. 16 at First Presbyterian Church, 902 Main St.
Social time is 9:30 a.m., and the meeting will start at 10 a.m. The program will be given by Patricia King, owner of Eye of the Needle. Members will be bringing items for donation in observance of DAR National Service Day -- it coincides with the founding of the DAR in 1890.
Daughters of American Revolution, DAR, is open to any woman 18 years of age or older who can prove lineage to an ancestor of the American Revolution. For help with research, email cedarfallsdar@gmail.com or call 939-7260.
Toastmasters
meet Thursdays
CEDAR FALLS -- The Waterloo Toastmasters Club is inviting residents to its meetings to meet members and watch special speakers and learn about the importance of communication skills for professionals.
Members have the opportunity to develop their communication and leadership skills.
After hearing from speakers, members and guests enjoy a regular Toastmasters meeting that includes Table Topics, or impromptu speeches, and evaluations.
The group meets at noon Thursdays at Natural Grocers, 5410 University Ave.
For more information, go to waterloospeechmasters.toastmastersclubs.org.
Planning clinic
set in Waverly
WAVERLY — Waverly Health Center will offer its monthly free Advance Care Planning Clinic from 3 to 5 p.m. Wednesday.
People should bring valid IDs. For an appointment, call 483-1360.
Quota sets
Oct. 22 meeting
WATERLOO -- Quota Club's regular monthly meeting will be Oct. 22 at the Majestic Moon (previously the Knights of Columbus Hall), upstairs, 1955 Locke Ave.
A social begins at 5:30 p.m., with dinner at 6 p.m. The program will be on the mission and vision of Friends of the Family.
The menu includes salisbury steak, mashed potatoes/gravy, vegetable medley, garden salad and beverage. Cost is $15.
Call Pat at 233-4635 by Wednesday for reservations or more information.
