Group to give away clothing
WATERLOO — The Fourth Street Church Row Neighborhood Coalition will host a Fall Clothing Give-away from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the Sacred Heart School gymnasium, 620 W. Fifth St.
Enter on the north side of the school.
The event will include winter clothing for needy families in the community. No income verification is required. Child to adult sizes and bedding will be available.
Sunday service honors diversity
WATERLOO — The Apostolic Pentecostal Church, 1645 Downing Ave., will celebrate All Nations Sunday on at the 2 p.m. Sunday service.
The day celebrates the diversity of nations and unity of faith.
Emphasis is placed on evangelism into another culture or language group. Members are encouraged to invite someone of another culture to attend. Annually, the Sunday previous to United Nations Day (October 24) is designated as All Nations Sunday.
Church Women meet Thursday
WATERLOO — The area Church Women United will meet at 9:30 a.m. Thursday at the YWCA for the Human Rights Celebration.
Anyone interested is welcome.
This is an ecumenical group; all churches are encouraged to send representatives.
The group also will celebrate World Community Day the first Friday of November.
Free concert in New Hartford
NEW HARTFORD — The Bechtold Family Singers of Marion will perform a free concert at the New Hartford Community Center at 7 p.m. Oct. 29.
The Bechtolds, including parents Alan and Sue and their four children, sing gospel, gospel bluegrass and instrumental bluegrass.
All are welcome, and there will be free refreshments after the concert.
Oktoberfest meal planned
CEDAR FALLS — Immanuel Lutheran Church, 4820 Oster Parkway, will host an Oktoberfest German dinner from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 26.
The authentic German dinner will cost $10 for adults, and $15 at the door. An American alternative will be available. A kid-friendly dinner will be $5 for ages 5-12, and free for preschool age and younger.
Other activities will include bingo and hammerschlagen.
For more information, call the church at 260-2000.
