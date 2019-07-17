Waverly concert
slated Thursday
WAVERLY -- Waverly’s summer concert series, Concerts In Kohlmann, will continue at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in Kohlmann Park.
The event will feature Grace Baptist Worship Band, followed by the Greater Waverly Municipal Band. Entertainment will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the Shades of Rhythm Amphitheater.
First National Bank is sponsoring the event and will have representatives on hand serving free popcorn and lemonade for all to enjoy.
Food from Jimmy John's will also be available for purchase during the event.
Concerts In Kohlmann is put on by the Waverly Chamber of Commerce.
Breakfast set at
Dunkerton Days
DUNKERTON -- The second annual American Legion Post 636 pancake breakfast is set for 7:30 to 10 a.m Saturday at the Dunkerton Community Hall, part of Dunkerton Days.
The menu includes pancakes, sausage, scrambled eggs, coffee, juice and milk.
Freewill donations will be taken, with proceeds for improvements at the Dunkerton Community Hall and Veterans Park.
Vets post will
host fish fry
WAVERLY — The Waverly Area Veterans Post, 1300 Fourth St. N.W., will host a fish fry from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, open to the public.
Cost is $10. The menu includes cod loin, baked beans, homemade coleslaw and potato salad. Carry-out meals are welcome.
Vendor special
for Urban Market
WATERLOO -- The Waterloo Urban Farmers Market is offering special rates for people interested in being a vendor at the Saturdays downtown market.
To request an application, call 291-2038 or email urbanmarket@mainstreetwaterloo.org.
