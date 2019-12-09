{{featured_button_text}}
Legion hosts weekly events

WATERLOO — American Legion Post 138 at 728 Commercial St. has several events planned.

Soup and sandwich will be served from noon to 6 p.m. today, and bingo is set for 6:15 p.m. Tuesday.

A grill-out is set for noon to 3 p.m. Wednesday, and a Sons meeting will start at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

A pepper tournament will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, followed by a Cjristmas party and a rib and shrimp dinner from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Kids eat mac and cheese and corn dogs free.

The public is welcome.

Cohen to speak to Noon Kiwanis

WATERLOO — The Waterloo Noon Kiwanis will meet for a noon luncheon Tuesday at the Elks Lodge, featuring Dan Cohen. Cohen is with the Buchanan County Conservation Board, Fontana Park, Hazleton.

Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers. Call Larry Cain at 231-9871 for more information.

Sullivan VFW sets events

WATERLOO — The Sullivan Brothers VFW Post 1623 at 1406 Commercial St. is open to the public.

Doors open 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The Tuesday meal includes chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes, vegetable, dinner roll and dessert for $6 per plate. Serving is from 5 p.m. until food is gone.

Wednesday pool games are free all day. Thursday bingo runs from 5 to 7 p.m., and Friday evening features $5 grilled chicken sandwich with chips. Karaoke is provided by Casey’s Music to Go from 8 p.m. until 1 a.m.

Saturday is games day, with snacks available. There are openings for new card players on Sunday. The pepper tournament will run from 2 to 4 p.m.

Cookie walk at Elgin library

ELGIN — Friends of the Elgin Library will host the annual cookie and candy extravaganza from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Elgin Public Library, 214 Main St.

There will be holiday cookies and candy of all kinds. People can choose their owen assortment for $5 per pound. Proceeds will go to the purchase of new library materials.

For more information, call (563) 426-5313.

