Legion plans week’s events
WATERLOO — American Legion Post 138 at 728 Commercial St. has several events planned.
Bingo will be played on Tuesday. Pork loin, hot dogs, brat patties, salad and chips will be served Wednesday.
Kitchen open noon to 2 p.m. Thursday and Friday.
A pepper tournament will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday. Bring snacks to share for Iowa football game. There also will be Halloween costume party from 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday, with music provided by Wild Card. Best costume will receive $100 prize, and participants should bring a favorite dish to share.
Charles City book sale set
CHARLES CITY — The Charles City Lions Club will host its annual book sale Wednesday through Saturday at 330 Gilbert St.
The sale will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday and from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.
Thousands of books in all categories will be for sale, starting at 50 cents.
Admission is free; all proceeds benefit local charities and projects. Donations may be dropped off in Charles City at Otto’s Oasis, First Security Bank, First Citizens Bank, CUSB Bank, Hy-Vee, Theisens, Ace Hardware and Fareway. Magazines, text books and encyclopedias are not included.
ASPIRE to hold open house
WATERLOO — The ASPIRE Therapeutic Riding Program will host a Halloween open house from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at 8100 Kimball Ave.
The event will feature a kid-friendly haunted barn, miniature horses, trunk or treat, food, treats, pumpkin drawing and hayrides. Donations are accepted.
Group to give away clothing
WATERLOO — The Fourth Street Church Row Neighborhood Coalition will host a Fall Clothing Give-away from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the Sacred Heart School gymnasium, 620 W. Fifth St. Enter on the north side of the school.
The event will include winter clothing for needy families in the community. No income verification is required. Child to adult sizes and bedding will be available.
Oktoberfest meal planned
CEDAR FALLS — Immanuel Lutheran Church will host an Oktoberfest German dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday. Activities will include German music, bingo and hammerschlagen.
The authentic German dinner will cost $10 for adults, and $15 at the door. A kid-friendly dinner will be $5 for ages 5-12, and free for preschool age and younger.
For more information, call 260-2000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.