Country gospel singer performs
NEW HARTFORD — Jimmy Smith, a southern and country gospel singer, will perform at the New Hartford Community Center at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Smith has been in music ministry for more than 25 years. He is from Ankeny and sings all over the Midwest.
The concert is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served afterward.
Call Ray Hemmer at 277-4848 with questions.
Holiday brunch set in St. Lucas
ST. LUCAS — The 16th annual Christmas Reflections Holiday Brunch will be Dec. 2 at the German American Museum, 212 E. Main St.
Brunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will include homemade soups and sandwiches, desserts and beverages.
An open house will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Guests are invited to tour the museum and view new exhibits and artifacts. Christmas trees will be decorated outside and throughout the museum.
Donations are appreciated. The event is sponsored by the St. Lucas Historical Society.
Christmas event slated in Denver
DENVER — The Old Fashioned Christmas Event will be from 1 to 6 p.m. Dec. 1 and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 2 at the Denver Community Center.
There will be a Festival of Trees, and the theme is “Winter Wonderland.”
Santa will arrive during the afternoon Dec. 1 with bags of candy. Craft projects will be provided for children at the Denver Public Library at 2 p.m. Pictures taken with Santa will be available by Smith Studio. Bring a new, unwrapped toy, book, game or stuffed animal to receive a free portrait with Santa.
Piano students of Arlyce Schroeder and Michelle Doepke will perform at 2 p.m. at the library, and Denver High School carolers will perform at 2:30 p.m. The lighting of the Community Memory Lights will be at 5 p.m. at the Veterans Tribute, south of City Hall.
The cookie/candy walk and pie sales, provided by ladies of St. John’s Lutheran Church, will be from noon to 12:30 p.m. at St. Paul United Church of Christ. The Holiday Bazaar will feature local vendors from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Denver American Legion.
Denver Cares will have a Christmas tree in the lobby where ornaments can be selected. Suggested gift items can be purchased and returned to the Community Center for distribution during the holidays.
Prizes will be provided by the Denver Betterment Committee. Suggested donations for the drawing tickets are $1 each or seven tickets for $5. The drawing will be held at 2:30 p.m. Dec. 2.
