Church to host ice cream social
NEW HAMPTON — The New Hampton First United Methodist Church will host an ice cream social from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at 201 N. Locust.
The menu also includes loose-meat or pulled pork sandwiches, potato salad, baked beans, coleslaw, homemade bars and a drink.
Take-out will be available.
Fundraiser set at Pizza Ranch
CEDAR FALLS — There will be a fundraiser for New Life Fellowship Church from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Cedar Falls Pizza Ranch on University Avenue.
Members of the church will be there clearing tables and greeting people. Seven percent of net proceeds during the event will go to the church.
New Life is at 204 McCoy Road in Elk Run Heights.
Blood drive to be held in Dysart
DYSART — A Dysart community blood drive is planned for 1:30 to 6:30 p.m. Aug. 7 at Dysart Community Building, 418 Main St.
Make an appointment at lifeservebloodcenter.org or by calling (800) 287-4903.
Group will hold Night Out event
WATERLOO — The Liberty Park Association will have a National Night Out in Liberty Park on Aug. 7.
From 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. there will be free food, music, Fire Department education, drawings and more.
It’s an opportunity for families and neighbors to get to know one another.
Pressure canner lid to be checked
WATERLOO — Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Black Hawk County will offer free pressure canner lid checks from 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at 3420 University Ave., Suite B.
Pressure canner lids with dial gauges need to be tested annually for accuracy. This service is free of charge, and people can drop off your lid/gauge ahead of time.
Pressure adjustments can be made if the gauge reads up to 2 pounds high or low.
The following brands can be tested: Presto, Steamliner, Lakeside Aluminum, Kook Kwik, Maid of Honor and Magic Seal.
Call 234-6811 or email sheilaw@iastate.edu with questions.
Support group meetings slated
WAVERLY — Waverly Health Center will host two upcoming support groups.
The Alzheimer’s/dementia music therapy and caregiver support group is set for 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Aug. 7.
Caregivers are encouraged to bring their loved ones with Alzheimer’s/dementia to share in a separate music therapy session, led by WHC’s board-certified music therapist. No musical background is needed.
The Parkinson’s caregiver and support group will meet from 10 a.m. to noon Aug. 11 for “Parkinson’s from Head to Toe: How it Affects the Bowel and Bladder.”
This also is the annual potluck. Sub sandwiches will be provided. Bring a side dish to share if that’s possible.
These events are free and open to the public. People should park in the Red Lot and enter through the Tendrils Rooftop Garden event entrance, located south of the Center Pharmacy drive-up.
