Ambassador set to travel group
CEDAR FALLS — Vicki Edelnant was recently selected as the Cedar Valley’s new ambassador to Road Scholar.
Road Scholar is a not-for-profit group that provides educational learning opportunities for adults. It offers more than 5,500 programs each year in 150 countries.
Edelnant can share her experiences with local groups or clubs. She began traveling with Road Scholar in 2016.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Contact her at 415-3421.
Blood drive set in New Hampton
NEW HAMPTON — There will be a blood drive at the New Hampton Community Center, 112 E. Spring St., from noon to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
For an appointment, go to lifeservebloodcenter.org or call (800) 287-4903.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.