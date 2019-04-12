Church Easter
egg hunt set
WATERLOO — Kimball Avenue United Methodist Church, 1207 Kimball, will host the annual Easter Egg Hunt at 11 a.m. Saturday, rain or shine.
The event is held inside the church with an egg hunt, piñatas and a light lunch. All children must be accompanied by an adult.
Call the church at 232-4103 with any questions.
Passover, seder
meal scheduled
INDEPENDENCE — The Living Water Church, 113 Second Ave. N.E., will host a passover and seder meal on Holy Thursday, April 18.
The meal and service will be from 6 to 8 p.m. First will be the traditional Jewish ceremonial meal, meant to commemorate the exodus to the promised land. The second element of the evening is the festive meal, and the final element of the evening will include a re-enactment of the Last Supper with Jesus and his apostles.
Everyone is welcome. For more information, call the church at 334-6723. Reservations are required.
Cedar Valley UU
sets 'One Voice'
WATERLOO -- The Cedar Valley Unitarian Universalists will host a community "One Voice" event from 7 to 8:30 p.m. tonight at 3912 Cedar Heights Drive.
There will be songs of solidarity with local musician Sharon Anway and a "Becoming Bystander Allies" training session with Alan Heisterkamp with the University of Northern Iowa Center for Violence Prevention.
The event focuses on what people can do to support the LGBTQ community.
There is no admission, but attendees are asked to bring a donation for the Northeast Iowa Food Bank.
Voices of Payne
perform musical
WATERLOO -- The Voices of Payne, of Payne A.M.E. Church, 1044 Mobile St., will host the annual spring musical, "Praise is What I do," at 4 p.m. Sunday.
Call the church at 233-8189 with any questions. The Rev. Thomas E. Flint is the pastor.
Palm Sunday
set at Antioch
WATERLOO -- The Music Ministry of Antioch Baptist Church will observe Palm Sunday at 4:30 p.m. Sunday.
Guests will be the Rev. Willie D. Campbell Crystal Cathedral of Faith Choir, and the Rev. Marshall Stevenson, Shilliam Avenue Church of God in Christ.
Toril Sudduth will speak. The public is welcome.
Area MS chapter
to host meeting
WATERLOO -- The Waterloo/Cedar Falls chapter of the National Multiple Sclerosis Society will have a meeting from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center, wing G, fourth floor, room 10 and 11.
Scott Batcher of the Bemer Group will present a breakthrough technology that's said to improve the circulation to ensure a person's wellbeing and physical performance.
All patients, families, and anyone interested in learning more about MS or about this topic are encouraged to attend.
For more information and to RSVP, call Shirl at 235-8946.
Dog classes
set in Waverly
WAVERLY -- Group and private dog obedience classes will be offered at the Waverly Bark Park, starting April 30.
One class will meet on Tuesdays for six weeks, and another will meet on Thursdays for six weeks.
Session 1 will have classes meeting at 5:30 and 6:30 p.m., starting April 30 and May 2. Individuals can sign up their dogs for one of those times and meet on that day for the entire session.
Cost is $125, with a $25 discount for those who register a rescue dog. All dogs must be current on vaccinations.
Registration, completion of forms and payment of fees is at Waverly Leisure Services in City Hall, 200 First St. N.E. For more information, call 352-6263.
Proud Image
set to compete
WATERLOO -- The Black Hawk Metro Proud Image Chorus will take to the stage in Iowa City on April 27 to compete at the Central States District Spring Convention.
They will perform "Somewhere Over the Rainbow" and "A Whole New World."
In addition to many hours of preparation, a workshop took place recently with music judge Paul Wigley of Minneapolis.
The chorus, an a cappella group from the Cedar Valley under the direction of David Boyd, is also preparing for their annual spring show on May 4 at Central Intermediate School, to commemorate their 40th anniversary.
Call 229-4291 with questions.
