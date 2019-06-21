{{featured_button_text}}

Church hosts family event

WATERLOO — St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church, 2024 Clearview St., will have a “Family and Friends” day event at 4 p.m. Sunday.

Speakers are Nora Phillips, Robel Wright and Thea Black.

The public is welcome to attend. Donations are “your shoe size.”

For more information, call 233-2180. The Rev. Brian D. Dale is pastor.

‘Teens in Action’ meet Saturday

WATERLOO — The Teens in Action group at Community Southern Baptist Church, 522 Anthony, will have a backyard outreach for all family members and friends from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, with food and discussion.

Area teen groups and congregations also are welcome at a teens annual Encouragement Day event at 6 p.m. Sunday. Speakers will be Selena Culp and Dontavious Perz.

The public is welcome.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Mount Carmel hosts pew rally

WATERLOO — The Men and Women’s Day Committee of Mount Carmel Missionary Baptist Church will host a “Big Hat Pew Rally” at 4 p.m. Sunday.

Guest speaker is Bernice Richards of Antioch Baptist Church, president of the Eastern District Association Women’s Auxiliary. She is retired from the Waterloo Community School District and formerly served on the Waterloo Community Schools board.

Theme is “Putting Feet To Our Faith,” and chairpeople are Rick and Sandra Parish.

The event is free and open to the public. For more information, call the church at 233-9482.

AMVETS Sons set steak dinner

CEDAR FALLS — The AMVETS Post 49 Sons will prepare a steak dinner on June 28 for the U.S. Marine Corps Band that will be playing in the Sturgis Falls celebration.

The Sons will host, and other members of the post will help with dinner that evening.

Anyone from AMVETs Post 49 wanting to help out with the dinner that evening is welcome.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments