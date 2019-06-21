Church hosts family event
WATERLOO — St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church, 2024 Clearview St., will have a “Family and Friends” day event at 4 p.m. Sunday.
Speakers are Nora Phillips, Robel Wright and Thea Black.
The public is welcome to attend. Donations are “your shoe size.”
For more information, call 233-2180. The Rev. Brian D. Dale is pastor.
‘Teens in Action’ meet Saturday
WATERLOO — The Teens in Action group at Community Southern Baptist Church, 522 Anthony, will have a backyard outreach for all family members and friends from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, with food and discussion.
Area teen groups and congregations also are welcome at a teens annual Encouragement Day event at 6 p.m. Sunday. Speakers will be Selena Culp and Dontavious Perz.
The public is welcome.
You have free articles remaining.
Mount Carmel hosts pew rally
WATERLOO — The Men and Women’s Day Committee of Mount Carmel Missionary Baptist Church will host a “Big Hat Pew Rally” at 4 p.m. Sunday.
Guest speaker is Bernice Richards of Antioch Baptist Church, president of the Eastern District Association Women’s Auxiliary. She is retired from the Waterloo Community School District and formerly served on the Waterloo Community Schools board.
Theme is “Putting Feet To Our Faith,” and chairpeople are Rick and Sandra Parish.
The event is free and open to the public. For more information, call the church at 233-9482.
AMVETS Sons set steak dinner
CEDAR FALLS — The AMVETS Post 49 Sons will prepare a steak dinner on June 28 for the U.S. Marine Corps Band that will be playing in the Sturgis Falls celebration.
The Sons will host, and other members of the post will help with dinner that evening.
Anyone from AMVETs Post 49 wanting to help out with the dinner that evening is welcome.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.