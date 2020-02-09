Community Briefs

Trolley cars

topic of event

WATERLOO -- The Waterloo Noon Kiwanis will meet at the Elks Lodge for a noon luncheon on Tuesday.

Reed Craft will present on the history of the Waterloo horse-drawn trolley cars.

Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers. Service-minded individuals are welcome to join the Tuesday meetings. Call Larry Cain at 231-9871 for more information.

Sullivan VFW

sets events

WATERLOO -- The Sullivan Brothers VFW Post 1623 at 1406 Commercial St. is open to the public.

Doors are currently open 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Wednesday features free pool games. Bingo and snacks on Thursday run from 5 to 7 p.m.

The Valentine's Day Sweetheart Dinner will be 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, and the menu is a choice of brisket or chicken breast. Tickets are $20 per couple or $12 per single and must be purchased at the post by Wednesday. Every ticket purchased will be entered into a drawing. Karaoke will be sponsored by Casey's Music to Go and hosted by Dave from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.