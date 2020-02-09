Community Briefs

Trolley cars
WATERLOO -- The Waterloo Noon Kiwanis will meet at the Elks Lodge for a noon luncheon on Tuesday.
Reed Craft will present on the history of the Waterloo horse-drawn trolley cars.
Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers. Service-minded individuals are welcome to join the Tuesday meetings. Call Larry Cain at 231-9871 for more information.
Sullivan VFW
WATERLOO -- The Sullivan Brothers VFW Post 1623 at 1406 Commercial St. is open to the public.
Doors are currently open 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Wednesday features free pool games. Bingo and snacks on Thursday run from 5 to 7 p.m.
The Valentine's Day Sweetheart Dinner will be 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, and the menu is a choice of brisket or chicken breast. Tickets are $20 per couple or $12 per single and must be purchased at the post by Wednesday. Every ticket purchased will be entered into a drawing. Karaoke will be sponsored by Casey's Music to Go and hosted by Dave from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Saturday is games day, and the Sunday pepper tournament will run 2 to 4 p.m. New card players are invited and do not need to be members.
WATERLOO — American Legion Post 138 at 728 Commercial St. has several events planned.
Mini barbecued ham sandwiches and tomato garlic soup will be served starting at noon today.
Bingo is set for 6:15 p.m. Tuesday, with food served. There’s a grill-out from noon to 3 p.m. Wednesday. A Valentine’s dinner and music are planned for Friday evening.
A pepper tournament will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, with breakfast served from 9 a.m. to noon Sunday.
WATERLOO -- The Cedar Valley Woodworkers will meet Tuesday at the Waterloo Center for the Arts.
The business meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. At 7 p.m. the program will be Milo Mead demonstrating scroll sawing and the assembly of a cathedral clock.
Guests, friends and woodworkers at all skill levels are welcome. for more information call President Milo Mead, 240-0844.
WAVERLY – A Waverly community blood drive is set for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 19 at the Waverly Area Veterans Post, 1300 Fourth St. N.W.
Schedule a blood donation appointment at lifeservebloodcenter.org or call (800) 287-4903.