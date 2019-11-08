{{featured_button_text}}
Jesse Boatright and Drew McHolm

Jesse Boatright and Drew McHolm

Second Sunday concert set in CF

CEDAR FALLS — First Presbyterian Church, 902 Main St., will present the Second Sunday Concert at 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

Jesse Boatright and Drew McHolm will perform traditional country and folk music. McHolm is pastor of the Little Brown Church in Nashua, and Boatright sang professionally in Austin, Texas.

A freewill offering will be received for the performers.

Sunday Bible meeting set

WATERLOO — Bible meetings are scheduled for 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Sundays in November at the Airline Community Room, 1346 W. Airline Highway.

They will use the Bible for text with the teachings of Jesus and the New Testament Church.

For inquiries, contact P. Johnson at (720) 280-9730. All are welcome.

Chili supper at Payne AME

WATERLOO — The Voices of Payne, of Payne A.M.E. Church, 1044 Mobile St., will host the annual chili supper from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday.

Cost is $5 for adults and $3.50 for kids 12 and under. Refills are 42.50.

Call the church at 233-8189, or Jody Cook at 269-6847 with any questions.

Museum to mark Veterans Day

WATERLOO — The Sullivan Brothers Iowa Veterans Museum, 503 South St., will be open in honor of Veterans Day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday.

All veterans and active duty service members will receive free admission. Free coffee will also be available to visitors.

To learn more, call 234-6357 or go to www.GMDistrict.org.

Hy-Vee to host screenings

WATERLOO — The Ansborough Hy-Vee will host free HbA1C screenings from 8 a.m. to noon Tuesday in the Hy-Vee Healthy You Mobile.

People can learn their three-month blood sugar average in as little as 10 minutes with the store dietitian.

No registration or fasting is necessary.

Moose Lodge plans craft show

WASHBURN — Moose Lodge 328 at 6636 La Porte Road will host the fifth annual craft show and bake sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 16, as well as lunch.

There will be vendors, crafts and Christmas goods.

Veterans post to host gathering

WAVERLY — The Waverly Area Veterans Post, 1300 Fourth St. NW, will host a “Tun Tavern” celebration and roast beef dinner for the U.S. Marine Corps’ 244th birthday from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 16.

All U.S. Marines, FMF corpsmen or chaplains and their families are welcome.

Social hour starts at 5 p.m. RSVPS are helpful at chiefao51@aol.com.

Tun Tavern in Philadelphia was the birthplace of the U.S. Marine Corps in 1775.

Girl Scouts raise money for trip

CEDAR FALLS — Senior Girl Scout Troop 6581 will be bussing tables at the Cedar Falls Taco John’s from 5 to 8 p.m. Nov. 13.

Money raised from this event will help pay for a trip to Savannah, Ga., in June.

The troop will receive a percentage of the sales. Donations will also be accepted. The troop will be wearing our “Savannah 2020.”

Bear Creek to have bazaar

VINTON — The Bear Creek Church will host a holiday bazaar Nov. 16 at 5177 26th Ave., south of Brandon.

Hours will be 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and there also will be food and drinks, a silent auction and door prizes.

Blood drive set in Waterloo

WATERLOO — Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1555 W. Ridgeway Ave., will host a community blood drive from 1 to 5 p.m. Monday.

Go to lifeservebloodcenter.org or call (800) 287-4903 for more information.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments