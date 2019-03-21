Try 3 months for $3
WATERLOO -- The Black Hawk Button Club will gather at 1 p.m. Wednesday at St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 207 W. Louise St. (two blocks behind Allen Hospital).

Anyone interested in the art and history of buttons is welcome to come.

In place of a formal program, following the business meeting and refreshments, individuals will have "free time" to work on projects, competition boards, button crafts, or use club resources to help identify buttons.

For further information, call Anna at (319) 415-7550.

4-H event set

for March 30

INDEPENDENCE -- The 2019 4-H Communications Day is scheduled for March 30.

Buchanan County 4-Hers will demonstrate their expertise on everything from archery to Greek and Roman gods to “How to use a Kreg jig to join boards” or “How to make Apple Salsa."

Nineteen group or individual presenters are scheduled during the event at the First Presbyterian Church.

Presentations will begin at 10 a.m., with an awards ceremony following at 5 p.m.

Communications Day is traditionally one of the first official events of the Buchanan County 4-H Fair season.

