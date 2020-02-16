Community Briefs

Legion plans week’s events

WATERLOO — American Legion Post 138 at 728 Commercial St. has several events planned.

Soup and sandwiches will be served starting at noon today.

Bingo is set for 6:15 p.m. Tuesday and Friday, with food served. There’s a grill-out from noon to 3 p.m. Wednesday. The auxiliary will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

A pepper tournament will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Kimball to speak to Kiwanis

WATERLOO -- The Waterloo Noon Kiwanis will meets at the Elks Lodge for a noon luncheon on Tuesday.

Derek Kimball, executive director of Cedar Valley Angels, will speak on foster care support.

Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers. Call Larry Cain at (319) 231-9871 for more information.

Legion to serve stew and chili

JANESVILLE — The Janesville American Legion Post 522 will serve an oyster stew and chili supper from 4 to 7 p.m. Feb. 19 at the Janesville Event Center, 307 Maple St.