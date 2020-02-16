Community Briefs

Legion plans week’s events
WATERLOO — American Legion Post 138 at 728 Commercial St. has several events planned.
Soup and sandwiches will be served starting at noon today.
Bingo is set for 6:15 p.m. Tuesday and Friday, with food served. There’s a grill-out from noon to 3 p.m. Wednesday. The auxiliary will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
A pepper tournament will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday.
Kimball to speak to Kiwanis
WATERLOO -- The Waterloo Noon Kiwanis will meets at the Elks Lodge for a noon luncheon on Tuesday.
Derek Kimball, executive director of Cedar Valley Angels, will speak on foster care support.
Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers. Call Larry Cain at (319) 231-9871 for more information.
Legion to serve stew and chili
You have free articles remaining.
JANESVILLE — The Janesville American Legion Post 522 will serve an oyster stew and chili supper from 4 to 7 p.m. Feb. 19 at the Janesville Event Center, 307 Maple St.
Cost is $9 for adults, $3 for children 5-10 and free for those younger than 5, or $1 for an additional bowl of soup.
India and Pakistan topic of discussion
CEDAR FALLS -- The Great Decisions study group will meet from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, February 18 in the conference room at the Cedar Falls Public Library.
This month's DVD and discussion will focus on India's rise of nationalism under Prime Minister Modi, revoking constitutional rights of Muslims in Kashmir and Pakistan.
This discussion group is sponsored by the American Association of University Women and the Cedar Valley United Nations Association.
Roast beef dinner planned in Waverly
WAVERLY -- St. Paul's Capstone is hosting a roast beef dinner at the Waverly Area Veterans Post, 1300 Fourth St. NW, on Feb. 20.
Serving is from 5:30 to 7 p.m.
Menu will be roast beef, potatoes, vegetable and dessert, and cost is $8. This event is open to the public.