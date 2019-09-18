Honey featured at Kimball market
WATERLOO -- Beck’s Orchard of Buckingham will have its honey featured at the Kimball Ridge Family Market from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday in the Kimball Ridge Place parking lot, corner of Kimball and Ridgeway avenues.
A partial hive will be on display, and the Becks will be providing information about the honey business along with samples of their honey. Other early fall produce in abundance will be apples, fall squash, peppers, tomatoes, onions, potatoes, eggplant along with fresh bakery, eggs, and fresh cut flowers.
Iowa Farmers’ Nutrition (WIC) and Senior Program coupons are accepted, as well as credit, debit, and EBT cards.
Run raises money for Beyond Pink
CEDAR FALLS -- The 13th annual Pink Ribbon Run will be Oct. 5 in the Cedar Falls downtown district.
The 5k run/walk raises money to benefit the Beyond Pink TEAM, a local breast cancer coalition in the Cedar Valley.
The race festivities will begin at 8 am. For a second year there will be a walk-in-place option offered by Tina Wendel, fitness instructor and 27-year breast cancer survivor. This gives an opportunity for everyone to participate who wants to.
Special recognition for breast cancer survivors is planned before the race begins.
After the race, there will be light refreshments sponsored by Martin Brothers and Get Roasted, race awards and every participant will receive a coupon for a free bloody mary at Pump Haus Pub and Grill following the race.
The run is presented by Oakridge Realtors and GreenState Credit Union, and Community Auto Group as the survivor sponsor. As part of this sponsorship Community Auto Group will cover the registration fee for any breast cancer survivor who takes part.
Registration is $30. The cost to participate goes up to $35 after Sept. 20.
Online registration is available at www.beyondpinkteam.org. To become a sponsor for the 2019 event or to have a registration form mailed, call Community Main Street, 277-0213.
Stamp Club to meet Sept. 25
CEDAR FALLS -- The Cedar Valley Stamp Club will meet at 7 p.m. Sept. 25 at the Cedar Falls Community Center, 528 Main St.
The program will be "show and share" on postal items and stamps.
Visitors are always welcome.
Medicare topic of programs
WAVERLY -- The Waverly Health Center will have a “Welcome to Medicare” presentation from 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 30 in Tendrils Rooftop Garden on the WHC campus.
The program will be presented by trained Senior Health Insurance Information Program (SHIIP) counselors. This presentation will include:
• Medicare Parts A & B Benefits
• Prescription Drug Benefits (Part D)
• Medicare Advantage Plans
• Medicare Supplement Insurance
Registration is requested at (319) 483-1360.
Tractor Supply plans market
WATERLOO -- Tractor Supply Co. is welcoming farmers, craft makers and artisans to join the Farmers Market event at the local store on Sept. 28.
The Farmers Market is open to the public.
Interested vendors can learn more and register at TractorSupply.com/FarmersMarket or visit the store to sign up by Sept. 25. There is no cost for participation.
