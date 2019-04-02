Fish fry set for Friday
WAVERLY — There will be a Knights of Columbus Lenten fish fry from 5:30-7 p.m. Friday at St. Mary’s Church, 2700 Horton Road.
The menu includes fish (fried and baked), coleslaw, mac and cheese, French fries, and dessert. Cost is $8 for adults, $6 for college students, $5 for kids age 6-12, and 5 and younger are free.
Everyone is welcome.
Funds raised go toward supporting KC activities for the year and the annual scholarship fund.
Cooking class offered April 9
CEDAR FALLS — A “Spoon it with Luann” Blue Zones cooking class will be offered from 5:45 to 8 p.m. April 9 at the UnityPoint Health Teaching Kitchen, 5100 Prairie Parkway.
The theme is “Reducing the Fiascos in your Kitchen Using Science with Food.” Chemist Jie Liu will present “Science in the Kitchen.”
A wine tasting is provided by Happys Wine and Spirits, with a culinary taste fest from Chris Fink, New Hartford egg producer. Tony Hershey of Hershey Family Nursery will have garlic and asparagus for purchase.
Register by Monday at www.laanda.com.
Audubon group to meet April 9
CEDAR FALLS — The next meeting of the Prairie Rapids Audubon Society will be at 7 p.m. April 9 at First Presbyterian Church, Ninth and Main streets.
Dr. Jim Kenyon, who recently returned from volunteering as a veterinarian in support of his eighth Iditarod race in Alaska, will present “Alaska — The Last Great Race.”
His presentation will feature the endurance and training of 1,350 dogs in 85 teams with their mushers and the village life and lifestyles of the Athabaskan and Inuit people.
In the pre-program, Ken Heiar will discuss “The Cedar Valley Nature Trail — A Pathway for All Seasons,” providing a glimpse of the wide variety of wildlife that can be found along the trail.
Healthy Kids Day set at Y
WATERLOO — The Family YMCA of Black Hawk County will host the annual Healthy Kids Day on April 13.
The day will include interactive activities that aim to keep kids healthy and promote the overall well-being of families in the area.
The event is free and open to the community and will take place at the YMCA facility in Waterloo. The Y will be giving free one-month family memberships to the first 50 families that arrive to the main event.
There will be other giveaways and a broad range of activities from yoga to arts and crafts.
Music, comedy performance set
OELWEIN — The Williams Center for the Arts is presenting Ole, a trio of guitarists/comedians, on April 15.
Show time is 7 p.m.
Tickets for Ole are $25 for adults in advance and $30 for adults at the ticket window the night of the show. Tickets may be purchased at the Oelwein Chamber and Area Development Office, (319) 283-1105), the Williams Center, (319) 283-2312, or at www.williamscenterforthearts.com.
Legion plans week’s events
WATERLOO — American Legion Post 138 at 728 Commercial St. has several events planned.
Bingo is planned from 6:15 to 10:15 p.m. today, with food served.
Hot dogs, tenderloins and steak sandwiches will be served starting at noon Wednesday.
A KC stag is planned for 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Everyone is welcome. There’s a fish fry from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Friday.
A pepper tournament will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, and breakfast will be served from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 14.
