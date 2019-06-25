Lions breakfast set for Sunday
CEDAR FALLS — The Cedar Falls Lions Club will be helping youngsters undergoing treatment at the Stead Family Children’s Hospital at the University of Iowa during its annual Sturgis Falls pancake event on Sunday.
Anyone bringing a new or unwrapped children’s toy item will receive $1 off the $6 adult ticket for the pancake breakfast, which also will offer sausages and a choice of beverage. Children’s tickets are $3.
The event will be at Cedar Falls Community Center, Sixth and Main, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Coupons for $1 off also can be obtained from Lions members.
“If we can help a child, who has been diagnosed with cancer, get through their treatment, improve their quality of life, and do it with a coloring book, a board game, or find comfort with a small stuffed toy, that is a mission Lions International wants to tackle,” said Lions member Roy Justis in a release.
506 Cafe to open July 2
WAVERLY — The 506 Café will be open from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. July 2 at the Waverly Senior Center.
The menu includes grilled jumbo hot dogs or hamburger with all the fixings, baked beans, summer white potato salad, fresh fruit and ice cream.
Waverly Lions Club will join the senior center’s volunteers in July to work the lunch event and share proceeds to support both organizations.
Patrons may choose to dine in or carry out. Cost is $10.
Lunch reservations are not required, but help in planning. Call 352-5678.
Museum opens in Shell Rock
SHELL ROCK — The Shell Rock Historical Museum, 127 E. Adair, will be open from 1:30 to 4 p.m. July 4.
Everyone is welcome, and there is no admission charge.
The museum has several new exhibits this year, including one that details businesses in Shell Rock.
Library plans family ride
WATERLOO — The Police, Pedals & Pie: A Cedar Valley Pedal Fest family bike ride is set for 11:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. July 6.
The family-friendly bike ride, complete with escort from the Waterloo Police Department, will go from the Waterloo Public Library to Waterloo’s new downtown business Try-Pie.
Riders will meet behind the library at 11 a.m., with the ride beginning at 11:15 am.
Helmets are required.
Weight loss event slated
WAVERLY — Waverly Health Center will host the monthly “Healthy You” weight loss support group from 6 to 7 p.m. Monday in Tendrils Rooftop Garden on the WHC campus.
Dr. J. Matthew Glascock, WHC General Surgery Clinic, will hold a question and answer discussion regarding weight loss procedures.
It’s free and open to all. Park in the Red Lot and enter through the Tendrils entrance.
Blood drive set in Waverly
WAVERLY — A Waverly community blood drive is planned for 8 a.m. to noon July 6 at Waverly Civic Center, 200 First St. NE.
Go to lifeservebloodcenter.org or call (800) 287-4903.
