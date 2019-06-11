{{featured_button_text}}
New events set at VFW

WATERLOO — The Sullivan Brothers VFW Post 1623 at 1406 Commercial St. is open to the public.

Bingo and snacks are planned for 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday.

On Friday there will be a $3.50 brat with chips meal and karaoke provided by Casey’s Music to Go from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. Dave will be the host.

Saturday will be the post’s biggest event. The celebration of the 90th anniversary of the Sullivan Brothers Post begins with breakfast omelets at 9 a.m. Raffles, games and food run from 9 a.m. Saturday to 2 a.m. Sunday.

Honor Guard will perform at 3 p.m. for the retirement of an American flag. Live music with Dave Woods will be 4 to 5 p.m. Hog roast begins at 5 p.m.

The Wildcard live band will play from 7 to 11 p.m., followed by karaoke from 11 p.m. to 1 a.m.

The Sunday pepper tournament runs 2 to 4 p.m.

Cemetery group to meet Friday

CEDAR FALLS — The Washington Chapel Cemetery Association will have breakfast and a short meeting at 9:30 a.m. on Friday at the Cedar Falls Family Restaurant, 2627 Center St.

All are welcome to attend.

Can drive set at West High

WATERLOO — The West High School vocal music department will have its monthly redeemable can drive from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Baltimore Street entrance of the West parking lot.

Students will be outside to remove five-cent refundable glass, plastic and aluminum beverage containers from vehicles. Funds raised each month support the West vocal music department.

Bible Day Camp set in Waterloo

WATERLOO — Our Savior’s, St. Ansgar and Good Shepherd Lutheran churches in Waterloo will host a Bible Day Camp at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 420 Harwood Ave., from June 17 to 21.

Camp will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 9 a.m. to noon on Friday.

Campers (going in to first through sixth grade) will enjoy stories, outdoor games, a service project and lunch daily. Transportation assistance is available.

Go to goodshepherdwaterloo.org or call 233-3156 to learn more. Walk-in registrations are welcome.

Doo Wops mark 25th anniversary

WATERLOO — The Doo Wops, an a cappella group from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls area, will mark their 25th anniversary with a celebration party and with special guests Hall of Fame local band Milk and Honey.

The celebration is set for 7 to 10 p.m. Friday at Majestic Moon, 1955 Locke Ave. Doors open at 6 p.m.

The Doo Wops have entertained audiences throughout Iowa and Wisconsin.

Tickets will be sold at the door for $5 per person.

Blood drive set in Waterloo

WATERLOO — Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1555 W. Ridgeway Ave., will host a blood drive from 1 to 5 p.m. June 18.

For an appointment, go to lifeservebloodcenter.org or call (800) 287-4903.

