New events set at VFW
WATERLOO — The Sullivan Brothers VFW Post 1623 at 1406 Commercial St. is open to the public.
Bingo and snacks are planned for 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday.
On Friday there will be a $3.50 brat with chips meal and karaoke provided by Casey’s Music to Go from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. Dave will be the host.
Saturday will be the post’s biggest event. The celebration of the 90th anniversary of the Sullivan Brothers Post begins with breakfast omelets at 9 a.m. Raffles, games and food run from 9 a.m. Saturday to 2 a.m. Sunday.
Honor Guard will perform at 3 p.m. for the retirement of an American flag. Live music with Dave Woods will be 4 to 5 p.m. Hog roast begins at 5 p.m.
The Wildcard live band will play from 7 to 11 p.m., followed by karaoke from 11 p.m. to 1 a.m.
The Sunday pepper tournament runs 2 to 4 p.m.
Cemetery group to meet Friday
CEDAR FALLS — The Washington Chapel Cemetery Association will have breakfast and a short meeting at 9:30 a.m. on Friday at the Cedar Falls Family Restaurant, 2627 Center St.
All are welcome to attend.
Can drive set at West High
WATERLOO — The West High School vocal music department will have its monthly redeemable can drive from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Baltimore Street entrance of the West parking lot.
Students will be outside to remove five-cent refundable glass, plastic and aluminum beverage containers from vehicles. Funds raised each month support the West vocal music department.
Bible Day Camp set in Waterloo
WATERLOO — Our Savior’s, St. Ansgar and Good Shepherd Lutheran churches in Waterloo will host a Bible Day Camp at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 420 Harwood Ave., from June 17 to 21.
Camp will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 9 a.m. to noon on Friday.
Campers (going in to first through sixth grade) will enjoy stories, outdoor games, a service project and lunch daily. Transportation assistance is available.
Go to goodshepherdwaterloo.org or call 233-3156 to learn more. Walk-in registrations are welcome.
Doo Wops mark 25th anniversary
WATERLOO — The Doo Wops, an a cappella group from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls area, will mark their 25th anniversary with a celebration party and with special guests Hall of Fame local band Milk and Honey.
The celebration is set for 7 to 10 p.m. Friday at Majestic Moon, 1955 Locke Ave. Doors open at 6 p.m.
The Doo Wops have entertained audiences throughout Iowa and Wisconsin.
Tickets will be sold at the door for $5 per person.
Blood drive set in Waterloo
WATERLOO — Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1555 W. Ridgeway Ave., will host a blood drive from 1 to 5 p.m. June 18.
For an appointment, go to lifeservebloodcenter.org or call (800) 287-4903.
