WI workers
dinner slated
CEDAR FALLS -- The monthly dinner for Waterloo Industries retirees and former employees will start at 5:30 p.m. today at the Family Restaurant in Cedar Falls.
All are welcome.
Dr. Seuss
event planned
DENVER -- The Denver Public Library's annual Dr. Seuss Birthday Bash will take place from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday.
Families and children of all ages are welcome take part in Dr. Seuss crafts and games. Participants can make several Dr. Seuss-themed crafts to take home. The Game Zone will feature Cat in the Hat Bingo, Stack the Cat’s Hats, and other fun games, and birthday cake, punch, and green eggs and ham will be served throughout the morning.
Children will receive a free hat and can get their picture taken in the Dr. Seuss photo booth. The Cat in the Hat will be on hand to greet the children and those attending can sign up for Dr. Seuss book baskets that will be given away as door prizes at the event.
Magician Rick Eugene will entertain party goers and make balloon animals for the kids.
Go to www.denver.lib.ia.us or call the library at 984-5140.
Kiwanis Club
luncheon set
WATERLOO -- The Waterloo Noon Kiwanis will meet at the Elks Lodge for a noon luncheon Tuesday.
The program will be with Dan Corbin of the Waterloo Bucks.
Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers.
Groups sponsor
30 students
WATERLOO -- The Junior League of Waterloo-Cedar Falls is announcing a partnership with the Waterloo Community Schools to sponsor 30 female students to attend the University of Northern Iowa Young Women in Leadership Conference on March 5.
The students benefiting from the sponsorship are those interested in business and science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM), but otherwise unable to attend due to the cost of registration for the event.
The Junior League of Waterloo-Cedar Falls mission is to promote voluntarism, develop the potential of women and improve communities through the leadership of trained volunteers.
