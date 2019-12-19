Fish fry set in Waverly
WAVERLY — There will be a fish fry on Friday at the Waverly Area Veterans Post, 1300 Fourth St. N.W.
Hours are 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., or until the fish runs out. Cost is $10 for cod loin and side dishes.
History program planned at Grout
WATERLOO — The Grout Museum, 503 South St., will have a “Our History Unplugged” program at 11 a.m. and 1:30 and 3 p.m. Dec. 31.
There will be actors throughout various museum exhibits telling stories of famous local and state figures and offering a unique glimpse into those who have shaped Iowa history.
Re-enactments are included with museum admission: $12 adults, $6 veterans and children 4-13, 3 and younger and museum members are free of charge.
