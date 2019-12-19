{{featured_button_text}}
bluedorn science imaginarium clip art

Bluedorn Science Imaginarium

Fish fry set in Waverly

WAVERLY — There will be a fish fry on Friday at the Waverly Area Veterans Post, 1300 Fourth St. N.W.

Hours are 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., or until the fish runs out. Cost is $10 for cod loin and side dishes.

History program planned at Grout

WATERLOO — The Grout Museum, 503 South St., will have a “Our History Unplugged” program at 11 a.m. and 1:30 and 3 p.m. Dec. 31.

There will be actors throughout various museum exhibits telling stories of famous local and state figures and offering a unique glimpse into those who have shaped Iowa history.

Re-enactments are included with museum admission: $12 adults, $6 veterans and children 4-13, 3 and younger and museum members are free of charge.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments