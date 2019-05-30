Grout to host ‘Arabian Night’
WATERLOO — The Grout Museum District’s Snowden House, 306 Washington St., will host an “Arabian Night” themed tea at 10 a.m. June 8.
A second party, “Moana Tea Party,” will be July 13.
The tea party will include crafts and activities that coincide with the theme, as well as Scratch Cupcakes, other treats and a classic low tea.
All teas are sponsored by Scratch Cupcakery.
Cost $8 for members, and $10 for non-members. To register, go to www.gmdistrict.org/calendar.
Evansdale hosts citywide cleanup
EVANSDALE — Evansdale will have the annual citywide cleanup on June 7 and 8.
Bring all items to the Street Garage at 130 Brown St., from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 7 and 7:30 a.m. to noon June 8. Metals must be separated from the rest of the materials.
Free fishing day set in 2 locations
CEDAR FALLS — A free fishing family day is scheduled from 3 to 5 p.m. June 8.
There are two locations — Big Woods Lake Campground, 1501 E. Lake St., Cedar Falls; and Hickory Hills Park Archer’s Shelter, 3338 Hickory Hills Road, La Porte City. There will be fishing poles, bait and tackle available to use. A contest for kids to win prizes is also planned.
Organizers include Black Hawk County Extension, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, Black Hawk County Conservation, Cooks Outdoors, Walmart and Scheels.
For more information, go to BlackHawkCountyParks.com.
Blood drive set in Elgin
ELGIN — A blood drive for Elgin, Clermont and Wadena is set for 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Elgin American Legion Hall, 308 Mill Ave.
For an appointment, go to lifeservebloodcenter.org or call (800) 287-4903.
Hy-Vee sets cooking class
WATERLOO — The Ansborough Hy-Vee will host “Around the World with Chef Roxy: Greece” from 6 to 8 p.m. June 6.
People can learn how to make Greek cuisine from Executive Chef Roxy Danielsen. The meal will then be served course by course, with adult beverages. Register and prepay at customer service or call 233-3266.
