Green to speak
on Islamophobia
CEDAR FALLS -- Professor Todd Green will speak on “Why Don't Muslims Condemn Terrorism? Racist Scapegoating and Western Violence in an Age of Islamophobia” at 6 p.m. Wednesday in Sabin Hall, room 2 on the University of Northern Iowa campus.
His lecture, rescheduled from an earlier date, is free and open to the public.
Green is an associate professor of religion at Luther College in Decorah and a former adviser on Islamophobia at the U.S. State Department in Washington. His expertise on the topic has been featured in a variety of media outlets, including CNN, NPR, the Huffington Post, the Intercept, and Al Jazeera.
Anniversary
set at St. Mark's
WATERLOO -- St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church, 2024 Clearview St., will celebrate its 39-year anniversary today through Sunday.
All are welcome.
The guest pastors and churches today are the Rev. Percy Thomas and Christioan Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church and Randy Jackson and El-Bethel Worship Center. The service begins at 7 p.m.
Sunday's guest speaker is Dr. Kenneth Adderley, Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church. Service begins at 11 a.m.
To close out Sunday, service starts at 4 p.m. Guests are Elder Marshall Stevenson of Shilliam Avenue Church of God in Christ and the Rev. Lovie Caldwell, Pilgrim Rest.
For more information, call secretary Delores Sisk at 233-1064. Pastor is the Rev. Brian Dale.
'SOUPer' event
set in Raymond
RAYMOND -- The Raymond United Methodist Church, 6903 Lafayette Road, will host a community "SOUPer Saturday" event from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
The meal will include four soups, a potato bar, dessert and drinks. Freewill offerings will support the church missions program.
Annual Day set
at area church
WATERLOO -- The Mother's Ministry of Community Southern Baptist Church will observe Annual Day at 5 p.m. Sunday.
The Rev. Lee Tolbert of Christ Temple Apostolic Church and members will be special guests.
Guest speaker Gail Tolbert will speak on the theme "Called and Accountable."
The public is welcome.
Chicken, waffle
breakfast served
WATERLOO -- The Men of Impact Church will host a chicken and waffle breakfast from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at 715 E. Fourth St.
A donation is being requested. The meal is open to the public, and deliveries and dine-in will be offered.
For more information, call the church at 595-1015.
Film talk looks
at ‘Shawshank’
CEDAR FALLS — The St. Luke’s Episcopal Church’s Film:Talk series is set for 1:30 p.m. Nov. 3, with a discussion of "Backs Against the Wall: The Howard Thurman Story."
The movie explores the life of Howard Thurman, a teacher, poet, mystic and proponent of non-violent struggle for social change.
Produced by Maryland Public Television, it is 56 minutes long and can be viewed at https://www.pbs.org/video/backs-against-the-wall-the-howard-thurman-story-cgv9gi/.
The discussion is at St. Luke’s, 2410 Melrose Drive. All are welcome.
Supper, raffle
set in Littleton
LITTLETON -- The Littleton and Chatham Historical Society will host a chili supper and raffle from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Nov. 1 at 601 State St. (the former Pleasant Grove Presbyterian Church, across from the Littleton Lounge).
Donations will be accepted for the meal and will benefit the LCHS with their ongoing museum needs.
For more information or to purchase raffle tickets, call 415-1175 or email tonybengston@yahoo.com.
Halls of Horror
slated at UIU
FAYETTE -- Pete’s Halls of Horror will return to Upper Iowa University on Thursday.
The 2019 event includes more than 20 scare stations along a new route inside UIU’s Colgrove-Walker Hall.
The public event will be held from 6-10 p.m.
The line into Pete’s Halls of Horror will form along Washington Street at Peacock Plaza. Visitors will exit near Parker-Fox Hall, where the UIU Alumni Office will host a reception. Parents and guardians are reminded that children of all ages should be prepared to be scared; the event may not be suitable for younger children.
The public is encouraged to purchase pre-sale tickets and arrive early to ensure entrance. The line into the Halls will close at 9:30 p.m.
Admission is $5 for all ages. A shuttle service will be provided to and from Fayette campus parking lots. The annual event coincides with Fayette’s traditional Halloween trick or treat, scheduled from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday.
For more information, including how to preorder tickets, go to the Pete’s Halls of Horror Facebook page at https://bit.ly/2lGeb1B.
