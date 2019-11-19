Discovery Days set at Bluedorn
WATERLOO — The Bluedorn Science Imaginarium, 322 Washington St., will have Discovery Days: Frozen Science with Anna & Elsa from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 29 and 30.
Kids can learn how snowflakes are formed and why snow looks white, why ice is slippery, and how animals stay warm all winter long.
These activities are included with regular museum admission: $6 for adults and children 4-13, museum members, and children 3 and under are free.
Dance planned by CF Eagles
CEDAR FALLS — Cedar Falls Eagles 4074, 2125 W. Lone Tree Road, will have a free dance from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday.
Music will be by DJ Sidetrackt. For more information, call (319) 296-5859.
Grief presentation planned at CF churchCEDAR FALLS — Prairie Lakes Church will present “Surviving the Holidays” from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the church, 1907 Viking Road.
The event, designed to help participants deal with the pain of grief during the holiday season, features video instruction and group discussion.
Cost is $5 per person for materials.
Self-Help looks for giving day aid
WAVERLY — Self-Help International is joining the #GivingTuesday Movement, a global day of giving, by offering a matching gift of $50,000 to increase the impact of all donations to Self-Help International made this month leading up to #GivingTuesday on Dec. 3.
#GivingTuesday is held annually on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving following the widely recognized shopping events Black Friday and Cyber Monday. The goal is to kick off the holiday giving season by inspiring people to improve their communities and give back to the charitable causes they support.
This year, the Self-Help board will match the first $50,000 given during the #GivingTuesday campaign to train over 200 entrepreneurs and “agri-preneurs” in business and farming skills to alleviate hunger and better provide for their families. This is the largest matching fund ever offered by Self-Help for #GivingTuesday, so all gifts made will be matched 100 percent until Dec. 3 or until matching funds run out, whichever comes first.
Self-Help International is an Iowa-based international development organization dedicated to alleviating hunger in Ghana, West Africa and Nicaragua, Central America by helping people help themselves.
To learn more or make a donation, visit www.selfhelpinternational.org/givingtuesday or call (319) 352-4040 during normal business hours.
