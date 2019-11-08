Legion hosts weekly events
WATERLOO — American Legion Post 138 at 728 Commercial St. has several events planned.
There will be a Sons meeting at 6:30 p.m. today, and bingo is set for 6:15 p.m. Friday.
A pepper tournament will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, and there will be a potluck for the Hawkeye game.
A free Thanksgiving dinner will be served from 5 to 7 p.m.
The public is welcome.
AMVETS to host veterans’ party
EVANSDALE — The Evansdale AMVETS will have a veterans party Saturday evening.
The Getaway City Band will play from 7 to 11 p.m. There will be chili, snacks and prizes, plus 50/50.
It’s open to the public.
Hudson AMVETS set open house
HUDSON — The Hudson AMVETS Ladies Auxiliary will host a Veteran’s Day open house on Sunday at 123 Eldora Road.
Hours will be 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Eagles to serve meal Sunday
WATERLOO — The Waterloo Eagles will host an omelettes and more breakfast from 8 to 11:30 a.m. Sunday at 202 E. First St.
The menu also will include potatoes, waffles, pancakes, biscuits and gravy, toast, juice and coffee. The mimosa and bloody Mary bar will also be open.
Lions to discuss Road Scholars
CEDAR FALLS — The Cedar Falls Lions Club will get an update on the Road Scholar Ambassador Program from Vicki Edelnant at the noon meeting Monday in the Windridge Building on the Western Home south campus.
Guests interested in Lions membership are always welcome. Contact Lion Roy Justis for details at 321-2048.
School retirees meet Nov. 19
WATERLOO — The Black Hawk Retired School Personnel will meet Nov. 19 at the Majestic Moon Party & Event Center, 1955 Locke Ave.
The program will start at 11 a.m. Arrive a little earlier to register and pay $11 for lunch.
Speaker will be Kerry Shimp, the owner of Caring Transitions, speaking about downsizing.
Call 235-7054 for reservations by Wednesday.
All retired school personnel (administrators, teachers, associates, secretaries, custodians, bus drivers, etc.) are invited to join the local and state association to help support retired school personnel across Iowa.
Sons of Norway to host speaker
CEDAR FALLS — The Sons of Norway will meet Nov. 19 at the Cedar Falls Woman’s Club.
Duane Lindberg will speak on “The Mysterious Disappearance of the Norse Settlement in Greenland.”
The event begins at 5:30 p.m. with a silent auction, followed by dinner at 6:30 p.m. Bring items for the silent auction and the food bank.
Nonmembers should RSVP by calling 483-5071 by Thursday.
DAR group set to meet Nov. 16
CEDAR FALLS — The monthly meeting of Cedar Falls Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution will be Nov. 16 at the First Presbyterian Church, 902 Main St.
Social time is at 9:30 a.m., and the meeting will start at 10 a.m.
Member Teresa Shock will give a presentation on “Celebrating All Veterans.” Any veteran is welcome to attend. Hostesses are Shock and Heidi Warrington.
Daughters of American Revolution is open to any woman 18 years of age or older who can prove lineage to an ancestor of the American Revolution. For help with research, contact cedarfallsdar@gmail.com or 939-7260. For information about future meetings, go to isdar.org.
