Santa’s brother visits Denver
DENVER — Hugo Kringle, Santa’s little brother, is coming to Denver to tell stories of growing up with the boy who would become Santa.
Mike Anderson, the Dulcimer Guy, will present his program, “Hugo Kringle is Coming to Town,” at the Denver Public Library at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 12.
Hot cocoa and cookies will be served during the show.
There is no cost to attend but those interested in attending are asked to call the library at (319) 984-5140 to sign up.
Hy-Vee sets cooking class
WATERLOO — The Ansborough Hy-Vee will host “Around the World with Chef Roxy: European Christmas” from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 19.
People can learn how to make European Christmas cuisine from executive chef Roxy Danielsen and the store dietician. The meal will then be served course by course, with adult beverages. Register and prepay at customer service or call 233-3266.
You have free articles remaining.
Green Drinks meets Dec. 5
CEDAR FALLS — Green Drinks Cedar Valley will host its monthly meeting starting at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 5 at the Octopus on College Hill.
This meeting will include holiday crafting and ideas for upcycling household materials with Tamathy Stage of Green Iowa AmeriCorps and the Land and Water Steward AmeriCorps.
Green Drinks is an international organization to get like-minded people together to talk about community/world issues involving the environment. Typically, a special guest will kick off conversation the first Thursday of each month.
Grundy Center event Saturday
GRUNDY CENTER — Grundy Center Chamber-Main Street will host “Small Business Saturday” events on Saturday.
Family activities in downtown Grundy Center will include the traditional lighting of the rooftop lights, lighted trolley rides, visits with Santa Claus and more, as well as a drawing for $250 in gift certificates For a complete list, go to www.grundycentercms.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.