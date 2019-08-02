Tokyo handbell choir to perform
WATERLOO — Meiji Gakuin High School Glee Handbell Choir of Toyko, Japan, will present a concert of classical, Broadway and gospel music at 7 p.m. Thursday at Kimball Avenue United Methodist Church, 1207 Kimball Ave.
Thirteen students, along with directors, will present concerts through the U.S. this summer; this will be their 16th appearance in Waterloo since 1989.
The concert is free, and the public is welcome.
For more information, call Elroy at (310) 504-6750 or Jennifer Sommerfelt at (319) 939-7596.
Concert planned Sunday in Stout
STOUT — SaltLight will perform at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at the Reformed Church of Stout, with traditional and country gospel and contemporary Christian music.
The group includes Megan Brasch, Claire Emerson, Rich Nesbit, Darla Erskine and Marlene Kampman.
Everyone is welcome.
Women’s group hosts luncheon
WELLSBURG — The Grundy Area Women’s Connection will host a luncheon at 12:30 p.m. Aug. 20 at the Wellsburg Memorial Building, 401 N. Adams.
Theme is “Happiness is ...”
Cost is $10, and all women are welcome.
Lori Boruss will present “Living Life,” and there will be a “Laughter Yoga” feature by Teddy Widdel. Music will be provided by Hope Meyer.
Reservations must be made by Aug. 16 by calling 345-2376. The event is hosted by Stonecroft Ministries.
Brandon Days begin today
BRANDON — Brandon Days are set for today through Sunday, featuring the theme “Love, Peace and the Frying Pan.”
Events today include inflatables in the park, bean bags tournament at 7 p.m., a beer garden, and a concert by Plug Nickel at 8 p.m.
Highlights Saturday include the 12th annual Tractorcade, an 8 a.m. Big Ball Tourney, the 10 a.m. parade and a noon horseshoe tournament.
There will be inflatables in the park, face painting and balloon creations, a plate dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. and an auction is set for 7 p.m. Events Saturday will close with a dance at Phat’s Pub & Grill from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. with music by Hard Tellin’.
There will be a car show at noon Sunday at Brandon City Park, followed by the annual Car Cruise on Main Street at 3 p.m. and a 50/50 raffle drawing at 4 p.m.
Clinic hosts tent event
CLARKSVILLE — Peoples Clinic Butler County will host the Peoples Clinic Tent Event from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday in celebration of National Health Center Week.
The event will offer free food while it lasts and community resources for attendees. Everyone is welcome to stop by and learn more about their local community health center.
The festivities will take place at the Clarksville Reading Park at the corner of West Greene and South Elizabeth street. For more information, go to www.peoples-clinic.com.
Author to speak in Waverly
WAVERLY — Linda Betsinger McCann will discuss her newest book, “Prisoners of War in Iowa,” at the Waverly Public Library at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
Everyone is welcome, and there is no admission charge.
McCann is now researching the “Rosie the Riveters” from Iowa. She is looking to speak with any women who worked as Rosies, or hear memories from their stories.
Sugar Daddys set in Allison
ALLISON — The Sugar Daddys big band will perform at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Wilder Park.
The band plays standard big band tunes as well as some newer jazz arrangements.
Vocalists Caitlin Allan and Addyson Clark will sing several songs with the band.
Admission is free.
Blood drive set in Elgin
ELGIN — A community blood drive for Elgin, Clermont and Wadena is set for 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Elgin American Legion Hall, 308 Mill Ave.
For an appointment, go to lifeservebloodcenter.org or call (800) 287-4903.
Nashua hosts dairy dance
NASHUA — The Waverly Dairy Spot Trail Riders Pony Express Dance is set for 8 to 11 p.m. Aug. 10 at Mr. G. Pavilion at the Nashua Fair Grounds.
Live music will be by the band Wichita.
Admission at the door is $5.
Part of the proceeds will go to Camp Sunnyside in Des Moines.
