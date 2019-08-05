Dog classes start Thursday
WAVERLY — Registration for a second session of group and private dog obedience classes in Waverly will be open until Tuesday.
The session will be offered at the Waverly Bark Park, starting Thursday, and will meet at 5:30 p.m. on consecutive Thursdays for six weeks.
Cost of the class is $125, with a $25 discount for those who register a rescue dog.
Joshua Smith, the instructor, is a graduate of the American Behavior College and the accreditation training program for dogs through PetSmart.
Registration, completion of forms, and payment of fees is at Waverly Leisure Services in City Hall, 200 First St. N.E. Call 352-6263 for more information.
Sullivan VFW sets events
WATERLOO — The Sullivan Brothers VFW Post 1623 at 1406 Commercial St. is open to the public.
Wednesday has free pool, and bingo and snacks run 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday. Karaoke will be provided by Casey’s Music to Go from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. FRiday Saturday is games and snacks day.
A Sunday pepper tournament is set for 2 to 4 p.m.
Noon Kiwanis meets Tuesday
WATERLOO — The Waterloo Noon Kiwanis will meet at the Elks Lodge for a noon luncheon on Tuesday.
Kristine Nemec with the University of Northern Iowa Tall Grass Prairie Center will talk on pollinators.
Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers. Call Larry Cain at 231-9871 for more information.
Baseball card show planned
WATERLOO — The NY Pinstripe Faithful will have its summer baseball/sportscard show on Sunday at the Waterloo Fraternal Order of Eagles Club, 202 E. First St.
The show will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Admission is $1, or free for children younger than 8.
Kids’ cooking class set
WATERLOO — A Back to School Kids in the Kitchen event will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Aug. 17 at the Ansborough Hy-Vee.
Kids of all ages can attend Kids in the Kitchen with a dietitian to make beef taco pop tarts, homemade salsa with whole grain chips, and watermelon mint lemonade. Register at customer service or by calling 233-3266.
Waterloo library offers tech help
WATERLOO — The Waterloo Public Library will host a “drop-in device advice” technology class from 1 to 2 p.m. Aug. 14.
The drop-in session is being offered to help people answer specific questions regarding computers, email, smartphones or tablets.
People must bring their library cards with them.
