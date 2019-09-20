Legion breakfast in Parkersburg
PARKERSBURG — American Legion Post 285 will sponsor a breakfast buffet from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday in the Veterans Memorial Building.
Pancakes, sausage, bacon, toast, biscuits and gravy, omelets, fruit, scrambled eggs, juice and coffee are on the menu.
Cost is $8 for adults and $3 for children ages 11 and younger.
AAUW plans fall meeting Sept. 30
CEDAR FALLS — The AAUW Cedar Falls-Waterloo Branch will gather for its first monthly meeting of the 2019-20 year at 5 p.m. Sept. 30 at the Cedar Falls Woman’s Club, Third and Clay streets.
AAUW’s mission is to advance gender equity for women and girls through research, education and advocacy.
In keeping with the theme of “Leadership and Education,” Steve Corbin will speak on the history of women’s suffrage. Corbin is professor emeritus of marketing at the University of Northern Iowa and a co-lead organizer of the Iowa Public and School Library 19th Amendment Centennial Commemoration.
The program begins at 5:30 p.m.
Dinner begins at 6:15 p.m., with vegetable stir fry, rice pilaf, chocolate chip cookie and drinks. The cost is $15 and dinner reservation deadline is Wednesday. RSVP by emailing AAUW.CFW.RSVP@gmail.com or calling Mary Ellen at 269-1893.
Anyone may attend and listen to the program without enjoying the dinner. No reservation is required for attendance only.
Membership in AAUW is open to any graduate with a bachelor’s, associate’s or equivalent degree from a qualified educational institution. AAUW values and seeks a diverse membership.
Civil War topic of history event
WATERLOO — Kenneth Lyftogt is the guest speaker at Tuesday’s Cedar Valley Historical Society meeting at the Grout Museum of History and Science, 503 South St., starting at 7 p.m.
Lyftogt has taught humanities and U.S. history courses at the University of Northern Iowa and Hawkeye Community College. His presentation is “Black Hawk County and the Civil War: The Great Departure and Beyond.”
His books will be available for purchase at the meeting.
Guests are asked to park in the upper parking lot off of South Street. Refreshments will be served after the presentation.
All programs are open to the public. Program admission fees are $3 for adults and $2 for children.
New members are always welcome. Anyone interested in becoming a member and learning more about upcoming programs should contact Craig Bravender at 296-3019.
Peoples Clinic offers flu shots
WATERLOO — Peoples Community Health Clinic will host four flu shot clinics for current patients in September and October at 905 Franklin St.
They are set for 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday and Oct. 3, and 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 12 and 19.
All ages are welcome. Appointment is required by calling 874-3000.
Blood drive set in Cedar Falls
CEDAR FALLS — First United Methodist Church, 718 Clay St., will host a blood drive from 12:30 to 6 p.m. Monday.
For an appointment, go to lifeservebloodcenter.org or call (800) 287-4903.
