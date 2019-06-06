Senior Center hosts live music
INDEPENDENCE — The Independence Senior Center will host live country music from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. every Friday at 400 Fifth Ave. N.E.
There will be a potluck at 7:30 p.m., with a cost of $4 per person.
All ages are welcome.
Waterloo church to host fish fry
WATERLOO — St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church, 2024 Clearview, will have a fish fry on Friday, starting at 11 a.m.
The menu includes catfish dinners or sandwiches, as well as chicken dinners or sandwiches, sides and dessert.
You have free articles remaining.
Dine-in or carry-out meals are available.
Call 233-9918 for delivery. Dinners are $10, and sandwiches are $5.
Jubilee UMC sets Southern dinner
WATERLOO — Jubilee UMC Resource Center, at East Fourth and Newell streets, will host a LeChristopher’s Southern cuisine dinner at noon Sunday.
The Southern cuisine dishes are prepared by food specialists at Jubilee. This month’s menu will feature some of the following: meatloaf, fried chicken, sweet potatoes, macaroni and cheese, salmon patties, cabbage, okra and cakes. Salads and beverages are served with meals.
Cost of the meal is $15 for adults, $10 for children. For additional information or take-out dinners, call 234-5307.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.