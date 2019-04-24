Barbecue meals for sale Friday
WATERLOO — The Brotherhood of Corinthian Baptist Church, 915 Willow St., will sell barbecue from 11 a.m. until sold out on Friday.
Barbecue rib sandwiches are $8; Polish sausage sandwiches are $7; a slab of barbecue ribs will be $20.
Dessert will be included with each order. Fred Levy will do the grilling.
Call the church at 235-0411 to order or for more information.
Style show, meal set in La Porte
LA PORTE CITY — The La Porte City Women’s Club will have a “Kick Up Your Heels” style show and supper on Monday at the La Porte City Golf Course.
Social hour preceeds the 6 p.m. supper with smoked brisket sliders, baked beans and a salad bar, followed by fruit cobbler.
There will be styles and accessories from the Buckle of Waterloo, the Dress Barn of Waterloo and Cameron’s and Henkle Creek of Vinton.
For tickets, call 342-3369 or stop by LPC Connect on Main.
Lions Club hosts speaker Monday
CEDAR FALLS — The Cedar Falls Lions Club will have a lunch meeting at noon Monday at the Windridge building on the Western Homes Communities south campus.
Chiquita Loveless will talk about the challenges that University of Northern Iowa military veterans are facing.
Guests are always welcome. Contact Rich Congdon at 240-1154 for details.
WHC to host support group
WAVERLY — Waverly Health Center will host a monthly breastfeeding support group on May 2.
The event will be from 1 to 2 p.m. in the Carstensen-Gruben Room on the WHC campus.
The group is offered to families with any age breastfeeding child and strives to help mothers and babies learn from other moms.
The group is free, and registration is not required.
Playhouse sets play auditions
WATERLOO — The Waterloo Community Playhouse will have “Beauty and the Beast” auditions at 2 p.m. May 5 and 6:30 p.m. May 8 at the WCP Walker Building, 224 Commercial St.
The show runs from July 11-21.
Based on Disney’s animated feature, this stage version includes all of the songs written by Alan Menken and the late Howard Ashman, along with new songs by Menken and Tim Rice.
Auditioners will be asked to read from the script and perform a brief dance combination that will be taught at the audition, as well as sing. All roles are available, and actors of all ages and experience are encouraged to audition.
Call 235-0367 for more information.
Nature Center sets events
HAZLETON — The Fontana Nature Center is planning several events for children this summer.
Wee Nature Tales for kids 3-5 years will meet from 10 to 11 a.m. June 10 to July 29 or Thursdays from June 13 to Aug. 1 in the nature center classroom.
Nature Explorers is for kids completing kindergarten through second grade from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Wednesdays, June 12-July 24, or 1 to 2:30 p.m. Thursdays, June 13–July 25.
For kids completing third through sixth grade, there is the Young Naturalists program from 1 to 3 p.m. June 11 to July 23.
Go to www.buchanancountyparks.com for information.
