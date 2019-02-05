Try 1 month for 99¢
Immigration discussion set

CEDAR FALLS — The Great Decisions study group will meet in the conference room, at the Cedar Falls Public Library from 5 to 6:30 p.m. today.

After viewing a 30-minute DVD, “Refugees and Global Migration,” discussion will focus on how other countries and the U.S. are responding. Anyone interested in this topic is encouraged to attend.

The meeting was postponed from an earlier date due to the weather.

This community study group is sponsored by the American Association of University Women and the United Nations Association of the Cedar Valley.

Lions Club fish fry delayed

ALLISON — The Allison Lions Club fish fry announced earlier has been postponed to Saturday.

Serving will be from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Allison AMVETS, 718 Ninth St.

The menu includes fish, baked potato, coleslaw, baked beans, rolls and drinks.

Donations will be taken to support local eye screening for all pre-school children, local scholarships and State Lions Foundation programs that support the blind and those with hearing problems.

Carry-outs are welcome.

Valentine dinner slated

HUDSON — The Hudson AMVETS Ladies Auxiliary will host a Valentine dinner from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Hudson AMVETS Hall, 123 Eldora Road.

Dinner choices are ham steak, shrimp or ribeye steak, and each meal comes with baked potato, salad and dessert bar.

The public is welcome.

Church to host Valentine’s meal

RAYMOND — St. Joseph Parish will host a Valentine’s omelet breakfast from 8 a.m. to noon Sunday in Reuter Hall, 313 E. Central St.

The menu will include made-to-order omelets as well as hash browns, cinnamon rolls, juice, coffee and milk.

Cost is $8 for adults, $5 for children ages 4-11 and free for children 3 and younger. The public is welcome.

Country music jam scheduled

CEDAR FALLS — The Country Good Timers will host a country music jam session from 1 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, with classic country music to dance to and enjoy. This will be at the Cedar Falls Community Center in the 500 block of Main Street.

Everyone is welcome.

Blood drive set for Feb. 12

INDEPENDENCE — The Buchanan County Health Center will host a blood drive from noon to 5:30 p.m. Feb. 12 at the BCHC Wellness Center.

For an appointment, go to lifeservebloodcenter.org or call (800) 287-4903.

