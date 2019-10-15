Fossil Day set
Wednesday
INDEPENDENCE -- The Buchanan County Conservation Board will offer an event in honor of National Fossil Day at 5 p.m. Wednesday at the Boeis Bend Area, 2465 278th St., Rowley.
Participants may come see, touch, and learn about Iowa’s paleontological past. Learn how fossils form and where to find them, and make your own fossil. There may even be time to collect some fossils to take home and start your own collection.
Preregistration is required by going to www.buchanancountyparks.com and clicking on ‘Public Events.’ For more information, call (319) 636-2617 or e-mail mmaas@co.buchanan.ia.us.
Witches Night
in Charles City
CHARLES CITY -- A “Witches Night Out (and Warlocks, Too!)” event is planned for 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Charles City businesses.
A number of Charles City businesses around town will stay up late that night, with their doors open until 8 p.m.
Shoppers may start out at any location they like. A listing of participating locations is available through the Charles City Area Chamber of Commerce or at the participating stores.
Hospital offers
CPR training
WAVERLY -- Waverly Health Center will offer CPR and AED training from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday.
It's a classroom, video-based and instructor-led course that teaches CPR and AED use. It also includes how to relieve choking .
Participants will receive a two-year completion card from the American Heart Association.
Fee is $60. Preregistration and payment is required at 352-4939. You may download the registration form at www.waverlyhealthcenter.org/home/classes.
The class will be in the Clinical Learning Lab at WHC.
Sons of Norway
meets Oct. 22
CEDAR FALLS -- The Sons of Norway will meet at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 22 at the Cedar Falls Woman's Club.
Betsy Schwietzer of Marble Rock, a student at Wartburg College, will present the program. She is a four-year recipient of the Bernt Anker Sons of Norway Scholarship.
For reservations, call 483-5071 (note corrected number) by Thursday.
