Allison Lions serve breakfast

ALLISON — The Allison Lions Club will serve an omelet breakfast from 7:30 to 10 a.m. Saturday at Wilder Park.

The menu also includes muffins, juice, coffee and milk.

Cost of the meal is $7 for adults, or $4 for children 6 to 10 years old. Children 5 and younger eat free.

Profits go to support local scholarships, the Lions sight screening program for all 3- to 5-year-old children in local schools and day care centers, plus many other state programs for the sight and hearing impaired.

Moose Lodge plans events

WASHBURN — The Moose Lodge, at 6636 La Porte Road, has several events planned.

Taco Tuesday is planned from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, and chicken and boodles by Janet starts at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

A chicken sandwich baskets are set for 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, with fish and salad bar from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday.

Breakfast will be served from 9 a.m. to noon Sunday.

CPR training set in Waverly

WAVERLY — Waverly Health Center will offer Heartsaver CPR and AED training from 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 5 in the Clinical Learning Lab.

Heartsaver CPR & AED is a classroom, video-based and instructor-led course that teaches CPR and AED use. It also includes how to relieve choking on an adult, child and infant.

Participants will receive a two-year completion card from the American Heart Association.

Fee is $60. Pre-registration and payment is required at 352-4939. Download the registration form at www.waverlyhealthcenter.org/home/classes.

White Clover drive planned

CEDAR FALLS — Members of Cedar Falls AMVETS Post 49 will be selling white clovers at area businesses on Friday and Saturday.

The clover drives raises money for veterans and their families who need help.

