Legion hosts
weekly events
WATERLOO — American Legion Post 138 at 728 Commercial St. has several events planned.
Bingo is planned at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday, with food served. A grill-out will start at noon Wednesday. An Auxiliary meeting is planned at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, with bingo at 6:15 p.m. Friday.
A pepper tournament will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday. The public is welcome.
Sullivan VFW
plans events
WATERLOO — The Sullivan Brothers VFW Post 1623, 1406 Commercial St., is open to the public.
Free pool games are available all day Wednesday. Thursday bingo is from 5 to 7 p.m.
Karaoke will be provided by Casey’s Music to Go from 8 p.m. Friday until 1 a.m. Saturday is games day, with snacks available. Sunday features a pepper tournament from 2 to 4 p.m.
Noon Kiwanis
meets Tuesday
WATERLOO -- The Waterloo Noon Kiwanis will meet at the Elks Lodge for a noon luncheon on Tuesday.
Amy Rousselow with the Waterloo Public Library will talk about “The Hive: A Maker Colony."
Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers. Call Larry Cain at 231-9871 for more information.
Speeddate a dog
at Cedar Bend
WATERLOO -- The Cedar Bend Humane Society will host an "All You Need is Love and a Dog" speed dating adoption event from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday at 1166 W. Airline Highway.
People can spend time with several adoptable dogs in a short amount of time. Dogs will be dressed to impress and waiting to meet visitors outside in comfortable locations. Refreshments will be served.
Adoption applications, photos, and information about adoption-ready pets are available at www.CedarBendHumane.org.
Bucks host
food drive
WATERLOO -- The Waterloo Bucks are partnering with the Screaming Eagle American Bar & Grill to host a canned food drive on Saturday.
Fans are encouraged to stop by the Screaming Eagle from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to donate a canned food item and meet some Bucks players. All food collected will be donated to the Northeast Iowa Food Bank.
The Screaming Eagle is at 224 E. Fourth St.
Blood drive set
in Independence
INDEPENDENCE — A Buchanan County community blood drive is planned for 1 to 5 p.m. July 23 at the BCHC Wellness Center.
For an appointment, go to lifeservebloodcenter.org or call (800) 287-4903.
CF AMVETS
to serve steak
CEDAR FALLS — Cedar Falls AMVETS Post 49 will serve a steak dinner from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Saturday at the post, 1934 Irving St.
There will be a choice of steaks and ham.
Waterloo library
offers tech help
WATERLOO -- The Waterloo Public Library will host a "drop-in device advice" technology class from 2 to 3 p.m. July 31.
The drop-in session is being offered to help people answer specific questions regarding computers, email, smartphones or tablets.
People must bring their library cards with them.
