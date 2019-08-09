{{featured_button_text}}
Social club to host meal

CEDAR FALLS — The Main Street Social Club will host a ribs and sweet corn feed at 5:30 p.m. Sunday at the Cedar Falls AMVETS Post.

The menu includes barbecued ribs by John Freese, all-you-can-eat sweet corn, baked beans and dessert; cost is $10.

There also will be a 50/50 raffle and prizes.

Street market this Saturday

WATERLOO — The Waterloo Urban Farmers Market will host the annual Street Market from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday.

Due to the Stem and Stein event, vendors will be set up on the block of West Park Avenue between Jefferson and lower Washington streets.

Customers may continue to use the parking lot of the Public Market building.

Downsizing program set

CEDAR FALLS — Trent Law Firm and Caring Transitions will host a free event at 11 a.m. Tuesday at 7511 University Ave.

It will address questions seniors face and who to turn to with later-life transition questions.

Caring Transitions helps with relocations and estate sales. Triumphant Living is an organization that provides court-appointment guardianship and conservatorship services to seniors or other dependent adults.

No RSVP is necessary. For more information, call 242-7819 or email kshimp@caringtransitions.net.

Air Force band set to perform

WATERLOO — The U.S. Air Force Band of Mid-America’s Midwest Winds will present a concert at the Sullivan Brothers Iowa Veterans Museum, 503 South St., at 9:30 a.m. Aug. 21.

This is a family friendly, all-ages event. The concert is included with museum admission, which is $1 per person, as part of the Grout Museum District’s August Dollar Wednesdays.

The Midwest Winds woodwind quintet is an ambassador of the Air Force Band of Mid-America.

Open mic event slated in Allison

ALLISON — Caitlin Allen will perform at Allison’s Wilder Park on Aug. 17.

An open mike program is planned at 7 p.m. — rescheduled from an earlier date due weather.

Allen will perform about 20 songs ranging through four decades of folk, pop and jazz genres.

Blood drive in Fredericksburg

FREDERICKSBURG — The Fredericksburg Community Center, 151 W. Main St., will host a blood drive from 2 to 5:30 p.m. Aug. 20.

For an appointment, go to lifeservebloodcenter.org or call (800) 287-4903.

