Campaign holds meet and greet
CEDAR FALLS — Nate Gruber, candidate for the Cedar Falls School Board, will hold a meet and greet on Sunday.
The event will be at 3:30 p.m. at 4228 Maryhill Dr.
Gruber, a substitute teacher in the Cedar Falls and Waterloo school districts, holds a master’s degree in public policy.
Woodworkers meet Tuesday
WATERLOO — The Cedar Valley Woodworkers will meet Tuesday at the Waterloo Center for the Arts.
A business meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. At 7 p.m., speaker Larry Miller will talk about saw sharpening and sharpening other tools in the shop.
Club members are encouraged to bring projects made in years past as well as current show-and-tell projects. Guests and woodworkers are welcome to attend the program.
For more information, call President Steve Crouse, 319-230-3447
Hottle to speak at Kiwanis event
WATERLOO — The Waterloo Noon Kiwanis will meet at the Elks Lodge for a noon luncheon on Tuesday.
Alex Hottle will speak about the new restaurant Verve Kombucha, located in the Public Market building.
Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers. Service-minded individuals are welcome to join the Tuesday meetings.
Call Larry Cain at 231-9871 for more information.
Waverly AMVETS to serve dinner
WAVERLY — The AMVETS of Waverly Post 79, along with the Sons and Auxiliary, will host a membership dinner on Wednesday at the Waverly Area Veterans Post, 1100 Fourth St. N.W.
Social hour begins on the upper level at 5:30 p.m., and dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m.
AMVETS membership is $35, and lifetime is $250. Sons membership is $35 and AMVETS Auxiliary is $25. New members are welcome.
Sullivan VFW plans events
WATERLOO — The Sullivan Brothers VFW Post 1623 at 1406 Commercial St. is open to the public.
Doors open at 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Free pool is offered all day Wednesday. Thursday bingo will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Snacks are available.
Friday features beef sandwiches and chips. Karaoke will be provided by Casey’s Music to Go from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Saturday offers games and snacks.
A Sunday pepper tournament runs from 2 to 4 p.m.
Country concert set at GBPAC
CEDAR FALLS — The second Community Concert program of the season will start at 7 p.m. Thursday.
The Hall Sisters will perform a country pop concert at the Gallagher-Bluedorn Performing Arts center on the University of Northern Kiowa campus.
To purchase a ticket or for more information, call the Gallagher or Mary Potter at 939-2753.
Women’s club meets Thursday
WATERLOO — The Waterloo Woman’s Club will meet at noon Thursday at the Snowden House.
Speaker will be Tara Thomas, director of schools and community relations for the Waterloo Community Schools.
Mary Ellen Warren is the hostess, assisted by Sandra Benedett. All women are invited to join for lunch.
Call Lilah Zimmerly at 236-0474 by noon Wednesday for a reservation.
Moose Lodge plans events
WASHBURN — The Moose Lodge, at 6636 La Porte Road, has several events planned.
An all-you-can-eat fish and salad bar is set for 5 to 7 p.m. Friday.
Breakfast will be served from 9 a.m. to noon Sunday.
Tacos will be served from 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 15. Beef stew and dessert are planned at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 16.
Tenderloin baskets are set for 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 17.
Legion hosts weekly events
WATERLOO — American Legion Post 138 at 728 Commercial St. has several events planned.
Tenderloins, burgers and sub sandwiches will be served from noon to 7 p.m. Monday.
Bingo is planned at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday, with food served. A grill-out will start at noon Wednesday.
A pepper tournament will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, and there will be a potluck for the Hawkeye game. Breakfast will be served from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday.
The public is welcome.
