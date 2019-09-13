{{featured_button_text}}
St. Paul’s to host dinner

WATERLOO — St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 207 W. Louise St., will host a beef and noodle dinner on Saturday. Serving will be from 4 to 6:30 p.m.

The menu will include all-you-can-eat homemade beef and noodles, coleslaw, potatoes, beverage and dessert.

Cost is $9 for adults and $4 for kids younger than 12. There also will be baked goods and crafts for sale.

American Legion events planned

WATERLOO — The American Legion Post 138 at 728 Commercial St. will offer several upcoming events.

Tenderloins, burgers, and subs will be served from noon to 6:30 p.m. Monday. Food will be served on Tuesday with Bingo played at 6:15 p.m., and a grill out is planned for Wednesday, beginning at noon until food is gone.

A pepper tournament is set for 10 a.m. Sept. 21, along with a hog roast, auxiliary bake sale, and a band performing from 4 to 8 p.m.

The legion meeting is planned for 6 p.m. Monday and the auxiliary meeting will take place at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

Food giveaway set in Waterloo

WATERLOO — There will be a Free Food Pantry distribution, open to the public, at the Apostolic Pentecostal Church, 1645 Downing Ave., from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Tuesday.

The pantry operates in affiliation with the Northeast Iowa Food Bank.

Self defense class offered

WATERLOO — The YWCA Black Hawk County will be offering a Self Defense Class from 6:45 to 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Tailored for women, the class will combine techniques from Tae Kwon Do, Hapkido and defensive tactics. The class’s main objective is personal safety and confidence.Cost is $10 for members and $20 for nonmembers. To register in advance or for more information, contact Syd Wille at 234-7589 or syd@ywcabhc.org.

Speaker series set in Waverly

WAVERLY — Waverly Health Center will offer the monthly Speakers Series from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday in Tendrils Rooftop Garden on the WHC campus. Dr. Robert Bartelt, an orthopedic surgery visiting specialist, will present “Orthopedic Injections: Fact versus Fiction.” People can learn the latest regarding injections, including cortisone, hyaluronic acid, and biologic agents such as platelet-rich plasma. This event is free and open to all. To learn more, call 483-1360.

Osage will honor alumni

OSAGE — The Osage Education Foundation will honor four Osage High School graduates on Sept. 21.

The 4 p.m. annual Distinguished Alumni reception will be at Cedar Valley Seminary, 200 N. Seventh St.

Tickets are $15 each, available at the OEF website, all Osage banks and at Hardware Hank.

Recipients of the this year’s Distinguished Alumni Awards include Donald Ahrens, class of 1960; Tom Brumm, ‘75; Jeff Dodge, ‘81; and Jaslyn Olsen Cho, ‘96.

Hy-Vee offers free screenings

WATERLOO — There will be free cholesterol screenings from 7 to 11 a.m. Sept. 26 in the Healthy You Mobile in the Ansborough Hy-Vee parking lot.

Each screening takes 10-15 minutes. No registration or appointment is necessary.

