Trunk or Treat set in Waterloo
CEDAR FALLS — Unity Presbyterian Church, Hammond Avenue Brethren Church and the Liberty Park Neighborhood Association will host a Trunk or Treat for area children and their friends or relatives on Sunday in the Unity parking lot on the corner of Hammond and Mitchell.
Beginning time is 4 p.m., and trunks will close at 5:30 p.m.
The event will go on rain or shine.
Concert series to close Sunday
CLERMONT — The 38th annual Union Sunday School Concert Series closes this month with a performance by Ross Jallo of Davenport at 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
It’s at 406 Larrabee St., followed by a free tea at the nearby Clermont Opera House.
A graduate of Augustana College and the University of Notre Dame, Jallo is director of St. Mark Lutheran Church in Davenport.
Admission is free.
The annual series features performances by trained musicians on the largest Kimball pipe organ in the United States.
Trick or Treat set at CF market
CEDAR FALLS — The Cedar Falls Farmers Market will have trick-or-treating for children on Saturday.
The market is open from 8:30 a.m. to noon at West Third and Clay streets.
There will be free coffee and lemonade while supplies last.
This is the last market of season.
Church hosts harvest meal
RAYMOND — The St. Joseph Catholic Parish will host its harvest breakfast, silent auction and bake sale from 8:30 a.m. to noon Sunday at Reuter Hall, 313 E. Central.
The menu includes scrambled eggs, sausage patties, homemade cinnamon rolls, hash browns, juice, coffee and milk.
Cost is $7 for adults, $5 for youths ages 4 to 12 and free for children ages 3 and younger. Everyone is welcome to attend.
AMVETS host fish fry Friday
EVANSDALE — Evansdale AMVETS Post 31, 706 Colleen Ave., will have a fish fry on Friday.
Serving is from 5 to 7 p.m., and cost for all you-can-eat-fish is $10.
World’s Window hosts taste party
CEDAR FALLS — World’s Window: A Store with a Purpose will host a tasting party from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
People can sample sun-dried tomato mustard and Cape curry malay spice.
Both products come from Serv International, a fair trade provider.
World’s Window is at 214 Main St.
Legion post will host breakfast
PARKERSBURG — American Legion Post 285 will sponsor a breakfast buffet from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday in the Veterans Memorial Building.
Pancakes, sausage, bacon, toast, biscuits and gravy, omelets, fruit, scrambled eggs, juice and coffee are on the menu.
Cost is $8 for adults and $3 for children ages 11 and younger.
Bible study set in each Friday
ELK RUN HEIGHTS — Bible study meetings will take place at 7 p.m. each Friday in November, except Nov. 23, at Elk Run Heights City Hall, 5042 Lafayette Rd.
All are welcome.
The hour-long sessions use only the Bible as text.
Fall Craft Expo set in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE — The 15th annual Fall Craft Expo is planned for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in Clarksville.
The show will fill two gymnasiums at Clarksville Community School, as well as outdoor vendors. More than 80 exhibitors from across Iowa will sell handmade craft items and repurposed creations. Shoppers will find home-based business dealers in the lunchroom.
There will be take-home food vendors and a lunch stand in the east gym lobby with seating, as well as free admission and free parking.
The event is sponsored by the Clarksville Commercial Club.
Oran volunteers to hold steak fry
ORAN — The Oran Volunteer Fire Department will host the annual ribeye steak fry Saturday at the Oran Fire and EMS station.
The event will be from 5 to 8 p.m. A 16-ounce ribeye will cost $20, and chicken breast will be $15, both served with cheesy potatoes, corn, rolls, lemonade or coffee. Take-outs will be available.
Proceeds will go toward vehicles, gear and training for firefighters.
Cancer Society seeks donations
WATERLOO — American Cancer Society volunteers will have the annual Pack the Bus for Hope Lodge event.
Businesses, Hy-Vee shoppers, churches and Relay For Life teams have been collecting products for use at the Russell and Ann Gerdin American Cancer Society Hope Lodge in Iowa City.
The Hope Lodge opened in 2008 and provides guest rooms, free of charge, to cancer patients and caregivers.
People can donate goods to any Waterloo/Cedar Falls Hy-Vee through Sunday, and on Monday, volunteers will pack the bus and deliver items to Iowa City.
Contact ACS volunteer Candy Nardini at 269-0405.
Waverly library hosts author fair
WAVERLY — The Waverly Public Library will host its second annual Author Fair on Nov. 3 and 10.
The library will host more than 30 writers. Authors of children’s and young adult books will join Nov. 3, and authors of adult fiction, nonfiction and poetry will be present Nov. 10.
From 1:30 to 4 p.m. both Saturdays, the public is welcome to meet the authors, purchase books and have books signed.
Attendees will be able to enter to win door prizes.
For more information, call the library at 352-1223.
Legion plans weekly events
NEW HARTFORD — The New Hartford American legion will have a garage sale from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 3 at the New Hartford Community Building.
The auxiliary is accepting donations this month for the sale.
To donate, contact Delores Mooty at 239-0150.
Moving showing at SingleSpeed
WATERLOO — The Cedar Prairie Group of Sierra Club and SingleSpeed Brewing Co. are sponsoring a free movie showing of “Samsara.”
The film screening will start at 7 p.m. Monday at the Singlespeed event room at 325 Commercial St.
“Samsara” is a non-narrative documentary movie, shot in 70mm format, filmed in nearly a hundred locations across 25 countries over the course of five years. It’s rated PG-13.
