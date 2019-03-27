4-H event set for Saturday
INDEPENDENCE — The 2019 4-H Communications Day on Saturday has a new location — the Independence Senior Center.
Buchanan County 4-Hers will demonstrate their expertise on everything from archery to Greek and Roman gods to “How to use a Kreg jig to join boards” or “How to make Apple Salsa.”
Presentations will begin at 10 a.m., with an awards ceremony following at 5 p.m.
Church hosts free meal
WATERLOO — The Apostolic Pentecostal Church of Waterloo, 1645 Downing Ave., will host a free community meal from 5 to 6 p.m. Thursday.
Handicapped access is available.
AMVETS host fish fry Friday
EVANSDALE — The Evansdale AMVETS Post 31 Women’s Auxiliary will host an all-you-can-eat fish fry with sides from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday.
Cost is $10.
UN event set with speaker
CEDAR FALLS — The Cedar Valley United Nations Association and AAUW Cedar Falls-Waterloo will host a program for members and the public featuring Marco Fabian Sanchez on April 4 at the Hearst Center, 304 W. Seerley Blvd.
Sanchez is the youth engagement and advocacy coordinator for the United Nations Association-USA, and he’ll also be a speaker at the Iowa High School Model UN when it meets at the University of Northern Iowa.
At the program, from 6:30-8:30 p.m., Sanchez will address the importance of U.S. engagement at the UN, the UNA-USA advocacy priorities, and making the UN relevant for all.
The program is free and open to the public. For more information, call 215-7078.
Blood drive set in Fairbank
FAIRBANK — The Fairbank United Methodist Church, 107 N. Second St., will have a community blood drive from 3 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
For an appointment, go to lifeservebloodcenter.org or call (800) 287-4903.
Family Fun Fair set in Waverly
WAVERLY — Families and children of all ages are welcome to attend the 14th annual Family Fun Fair presented by the Bremer County Community Partners on April 6.
The free event will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Waverly-Shell Rock Middle School.
Area organizations will share information regarding resources and programs that support parents and promote healthy families. Events will also include bicycle helmet fittings, food, games, story time, puppet shows, prizes and balloon art.
This event is funded in part by the Community Partnership for Protecting Children.
Bosnian dancers set to perform
WATERLOO — The K.U.D. Kolo Bosnian Dance Troupe will have the 16th anniversary dance festival at 7 p.m. Saturday at the West High School auditorium.
Admission is $10.
People can enjoy a program full of traditional songs and dances from Bosnian and Herzegovinian and Balkan regional cultures.
There also will be a bake sale with baklava, hurmasice, tulumba and kolaci.
All proceeds from the events will be used to make and purchase new costumes.
Memorial Day parade slated
WATERLOO — Entries are being sought for the Waterloo Memorial Day Parade on May 27.
Organizers from all veteran groups in Waterloo hope to have a record number of participants in the parade.
The lineup will begin at 8:45 a.m. at Wells Fargo Bank, corner of Sixth and Commercial streets. The parade will begin at the corner of Fifth and Commercial streets, and end at Memorial Hall on Fifth Street.
Everyone is invited to attend the annual Memorial Day program at Memorial Hall, between West Fourth and Fifth streets, immediately following the parade.
For more information, email kathymcdonald1960@hotmail.com.
