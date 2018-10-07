Audubon group meets Tuesday
CEDAR FALLS — The next meeting of the Prairie Rapids Audubon Society will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday at First Presbyterian Church, Ninth and Main streets.
The program will be “Build It and They Will Come — Enhancing Your Backyard Habitat,” presented by nature photographer Jim Durbin of Cedar Rapids.
His focus will be on what he has done to entice birds and insects into his yard. The meeting is open to the public.
Sustainability and indigenous peoples
CF library will host speaker
CEDAR FALLS — Varvara Korkina, a project coordinator at the ARCTICenter UNI, will discuss how the indigenous peoples agenda is important in sustainability and environmental balance on the Earth, in a program Oct. 15 at the Cedar Falls Public Library.
The program, set for 7 to 8:30 p.m., is free and open to the public.
Korkina has experience with the Permanent Forum on Indigenous Issues, the Expert Mechanism on Human Rights and has worked with United Nations bodies on climate change and sustainable development goals.
Sponsors include the Cedar Valley United Nations Association and the American Association of University Women Cedar Falls-Waterloo.
Women’s retreat slated Oct. 19, 20
CEDAR FALLS — Riverview Conference Center will host a fall retreat for women Oct. 19 and 20 in the Fellowship Hall at Riverview.
The speakers will be a mother-daughter team, Janene and Elena Dubbeld of the Mark Dubbeld Family singing group. The theme of this weekend will be “Grace Wants You.”
Cost is $40, which includes a Friday night snack, Saturday snacks and hot lunch.
For more information and to register, go to www.riverviewministries.com or call the Riverview office at 268-0787.
On. Oct. 20, the Mark Dubbeld Family will be in concert at Riverview at 6 p.m. Tickets may be purchased at Wiley’s Bookstore in Cedar Falls, on Riverview’s website, or by calling the office.
Sons of Norway meeting Oct. 23
CEDAR FALLS — The Sons of Norway will have a lodge meeting at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 23 at the Cedar Falls Woman’s Club.
Scott Johansson, Sons of Norway benefit counselor, will review products that members may benefit from and how to support the foundation.
Auxiliary sets craft, bake sale
EVANSDALE — The Evansdale AMVETS Ladies Auxiliary will have its Craft and Bake Sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 13 at Post 31, 706 Colleen Ave. The event features many vendors and baked goods, along with homemade chicken noodles and cinnamon rolls. For more information, call Lois Weber at 239-6634 or Becky Cummings, 404-1155.
Halloween party set at Hy-Vee
WATERLOO — The Ansborough Hy-Vee will host a “Kids ‘n the Kitchen” Halloween party from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday.
Kids of all ages are invited to join dietitian Beth to prepare boonana pops, spider snacks, shrunken apple head punch, and devils’ eyeballs.
A grand prize will be given for the best costume.
To register, call (319) 233-3266.
Fashion Show Fundraiser set
WAVERLY — The Larrabee Center will host its 15th annual Fashion Show Fundraiser from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday at the Waverly Country Club.
There will be a social hour with hors d’oeuvres and cash bar, silent auction and raffle, live entertainment from the Chocolate Crackers, a special Trinkets & Togs Boutique, and a fashion show featuring clients, employees and community members.
This year’s event will be emceed by Dr. Celina Peerman of the Peerman Group. There is a $5 suggested donation at the door, which includes one raffle ticket.
Silent auction items up for bid are located at Trinkets & Togs Thrift Store in Waverly and posted on Trinkets & Togs Facebook page. The Larrabee Center is a nonprofit agency serving Bremer, Butler and Grundy counties.
Animal adoption event scheduled
WATERLOO — The Scoop Feed & Supply is again hosting the Cedar Valley Animal Enthusiast Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 13 at 3050 Wagner Road.
The event is a multi-agency animal adoption festival with several adoption and rescue agencies onsite during the affair. This year’s event includes a pet microchipping clinic where pets receive low-cost microchip identification tags. Renowned dog trainer Tory Topping will run a free dog training clinic, and participants can get up close to horses and goats as well as rescued wildlife from Black Hawk Wildlife Rehabilitation. Several onsite food trucks will be serving food, and The Scoop is sponsoring free treats and cider.
